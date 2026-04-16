GATINEAU, QC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for inspection work during the following periods:

Monday, April 20, to Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.



As part of this inspection, the bridge will be temporarily closed to allow the semi-annual inspection of the grating of the Gatineau-bound lane. This measure is intended to ensure the safety of users and to allow the work to be carried out safely.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)