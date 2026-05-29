GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a full closure of the Chaudière Crossing, to accommodate rehabilitation work related to the Southern Structures Renewal Project during the following period:

Tuesday, June 2, to Friday, June 5, from 8 pm to 5 am

During this period, the crossing will be closed in both directions, and only local traffic will be permitted between Alexandre‑Taché Boulevard and Zaida Eddy Private. Road signage will be put in place to redirect motorists on both the Ontario and Quebec sides.

The crossing will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.



As part of this ongoing maintenance, all vehicle lanes will be temporarily closed to accommodate the renewal project. This measure is intended to ensure the safety of users, and to allow the work to be completed safely.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html