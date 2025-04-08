OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

Hydro-Québec is proposing to increase the capacity of the Sainte-Marguerite-3 hydroelectric power station located near Sept-Îles, Quebec. The project would involve installing a third generating unit, as well as constructing an underground penstock at the existing power station. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent. Following the proponent's response to this summary of issues, IAAC will determine whether an impact assessment is required.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89403). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry.

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on April 26, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period, and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

French: April 16, 2025 , from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

, from English: April 17, 2025 , from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page on the Registry and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

Hydro-Québec is proposing to increase the capacity of the Sainte-Marguerite-3 hydroelectric power station on the Sainte-Marguerite River near Sept-Îles, Quebec. As proposed, the project would include the installation of a third generating unit in the existing power station, as well as constructing a 300-metre underground pipe (penstock) linking the tunnel which runs water from the dam to the future generating unit (headrace tunnel). The project would increase the capacity of the existing power station by at least 440 megawatts, for a total of 1,322 megawatts.

