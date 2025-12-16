FREDERICTON, N.B, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ – The Governments of New Brunswick and Canada are working together to accelerate environmental and impact assessments for the major projects needed to meet the economic challenges and opportunities of today while building the strong Canada of the future.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, the Honourable Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick and Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, announced the signing of the Co-operation Agreement between New Brunswick and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment. Minister LeBlanc attended on behalf of the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature.

Moving forward, the Agreement enables Canada and New Brunswick to implement a "one project, one review" approach for all major projects in New Brunswick that require a federal and provincial assessment. This less duplicative, simplified and more predictable approach that maintains robust environmental standards will help catalyse investment in New Brunswick and Canada.

Under the Agreement, the federal government commits to relying on New Brunswick processes where appropriate and to using other collaborative approaches, such as joint review panels, to achieve a single review. It commits each government to share expertise, capacity, and best practices. It also promotes coordinated communication, permitting and information sharing throughout the assessment process. Ultimately, it gets Canada closer to the objective of having all environmental and impact assessments completed within two years.

The Agreement also affirms the importance of meaningful consultation and collaboration with Indigenous Peoples throughout the assessment process.

By working together with provinces like New Brunswick, the Government of Canada is creating good jobs, driving investment, and building Canada strong.

Quotes

"I am very proud that my home province was the first one to sign onto a co-operation agreement since we launched negotiations earlier this year. By adopting a 'one project, one review' approach in New Brunswick, we are simplifying major project assessments, catalysing new investment, development, and good-paying careers. Together, we are building not just a stronger New Brunswick, but a stronger, more resilient Canada."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"We're proud to work with the federal government to create a strong and co-ordinated approach on major projects in New Brunswick. Our province already has a strong, evidence-based environmental impact assessment process, and Ottawa's recognition of that strength allows us to create more efficiency without compromising the environmental protections New Brunswickers expect."

- The Honourable Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick

"We are delivering on our promise to deliver a "one project, one review" approach by putting in place co-operation agreements with provinces. That's why I'm proud to announce the agreement with New Brunswick, which will reduce overlap and delays and allow us to support sustainable development -- while maintaining Canada's world-leading environmental standards and upholding constitutional obligations to Indigenous Peoples."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Canada

"New Brunswick's environmental impact assessment process is science-based and guided by an expert review committee, including local, provincial and federal agencies, which ensures all questions and feedback are addressed before final decisions are made. It was important to us that the integrity of process remained strong."

- The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick

Quick facts

This is the second co-operation agreement to be signed under the Impact Assessment Act. The Impact Assessment Cooperation Agreement Between Canada and British Columbia was signed in 2019. That agreement has led to the majority of projects in British Columbia being assessed through a single assessment process.

The was signed in 2019. That agreement has led to the majority of projects in British Columbia being assessed through a single assessment process. This is the first co-operation agreement signed since the Government of Canada committed, in the Speech from the Throne, to signing agreements with all interested provinces. The Prince Edward Island, Ontario, and Manitoba co-operation agreements are currently being finalized; and discussions with other provinces are ongoing.

The agreement was informed by feedback from Indigenous groups, the public, industry, and stakeholders.

