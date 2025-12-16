Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is now available to help Indigenous Peoples and the public participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Point Rousse Port Expansion Project, which would expand the existing port infrastructure at Point Rousse, located on the Baie Verte Peninsula, in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to support their participation throughout the planning phase of the federal impact assessment process. During the current comment period, which ends on January 16, 2026, Indigenous Peoples and the public are invited to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

Applications received by January 15, 2026, will be considered.

For more information about the Participant Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the project home page on the Registry website, reference number 90066, and click on "Participant Funding." You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the project can also be found on the project home page.

