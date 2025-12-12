Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

What is happening?

Point Rousse Marine Terminal Ltd. is proposing to expand the existing port infrastructure at Point Rousse, located on the Baie Verte Peninsula, in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

IAAC is coordinating with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to synchronize the assessment processes for this project. Comments received by IAAC will be shared with the province.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 90066). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on January 16, 2026. All comments received by IAAC will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

What is the proposed project?

Point Rousse Marine Terminal Ltd. is proposing to expand the existing port infrastructure at Point Rousse, located on the Baie Verte Peninsula, in Newfoundland and Labrador. As proposed, the Point Rousse Port Expansion Project would involve extending and upgrading the terminal facilities by adding a second berth facility, constructing an access road, upgrading quayside infrastructure, adding laydown and staging areas, and shoreline infilling. The new berth would be capable of supporting vessels up to 80,000 deadweight tonnage. The project would support an increase in aggregate exports and future multi-user capacity, including bulk mineral shipments.

