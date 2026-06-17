Public notice -15-Mile Processing Hub Project - Comments invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description and participant funding available

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - 15-Mile Minerals and Renewables Ltd. is proposing to construct, operate, decommission and reclaim three historic open-pit gold mines, located 85 to 145 kilometres northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. As proposed, the 15-Mile Processing Hub Project would consist of the 15-Mile Mine site, Old Austen Mine site and Old Mitchell Mine site. The 15-Mile Mine site would include four open pits and an ore processing plant. The Old Austen Mine and Old Mitchell Mine sites would each include a single open pit and infrastructure to transport mined material to the 15-Mile Mine site for processing. The project's total ore production and processing capacity would be approximately 8,220 tonnes per day over a mine life of about 11 years.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project.

How can I participate?

Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues, help determine if an impact assessment is required and refine its focus.

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 90533) to:

Submit comments online (submission deadline: 11:59 p.m. on July 7, 2026 );

); Learn about and apply for funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessment (application deadline: July 17, 2026 );

); Learn about upcoming virtual information sessions on June 23 and 24, 2026. Join one to learn more about the project, assessment process and how to comment; and

Sign up for project-specific notifications.

Participants who have questions about the assessment or wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participant Funding Program. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period. Questions about the program should be directed to [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].