The Public Broadcasters International conference from October 8–10, 2024 will address a wide range of issues, from the rise of artificial intelligence and the proliferation of disinformation, to the potential for public media in amplifying Indigenous stories.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - CBC/Radio-Canada will welcome executives from around the world to Ottawa-Gatineau from October 8–10 for the 2024 Public Broadcasters International conference (PBI Ottawa 2024).

Over three days, participants will discuss how to tackle the most important challenges facing public media today, including the rise of artificial intelligence, the proliferation of disinformation, the fragmentation of audiences in the era of the global digital streamers and social media platforms, and threats to public broadcasters' long-term sustainability. The conference kicks-off with a full day devoted to public media and Indigenous stories.

"Around the world, public service media continue to act as a cornerstone of democratic life and citizen engagement. But sadly, public broadcasters globally all face significant challenges, from attacks on our operational and editorial independence, weakening support for our public funding, to the growing stranglehold of the global digital giants on streaming and social platforms. We will tackle these and other issues together, in addition to exploring exciting new opportunities, such as how public media can bring more Indigenous stories to audiences everywhere."

—Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

"I'm delighted that PBI is returning to Canada after our successful conference in Montréal in 2016. For more than 80 years, CBC/Radio-Canada has ranked among the world's leading public broadcasters — a modern, multilingual and multiplatform public service media organization that Canadians can be proud of. Every delegate will be looking forward to what we can learn from CBC /Radio-Canada and from each other in what promises to be a conference offering innovation and insight."

—David Jordan, Secretary General, Public Broadcasters International

PBI Ottawa 2024 will take place at the Canadian Museum of History and the National Arts Centre. The full conference programme is available here.

Media accreditation for the conference is available online here.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Dehcho Dene Yati, Dënesųłıné (Chipewyan), Eastern Cree, Gwich'in, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun, Sahtu Got'ine Godi, and Tłı̨chǫ (Tlicho). We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

