SHERBROOKE, QC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - From December 8, 2022, to February 8, 2023, the public is invited to participate in the public consultation on the 2023-2028 tactical integrated forest management plan for the Estrie public territory. This plan is prepared by the ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) and concerns the management unit in the Estrie region: 051-51. It notably includes sustainable forest management issues and goals, forest management strategies, allowable cuts by species and by species group and main infrastructures.

The MRNF is seeking feedback from forest users on this management plan. Even though the consultation is limited to the document Tactical Integrated Forest Management Plan, it is also recommended that you review the other documents to understand the approach and the different elements supporting the development decisions. Interested parties can view the French documents and provide comments online until February 8, 2023, at the following address: Québec.ca/consultations-foret-estrie. English documents are available on request by writing to [email protected].

For the duration of the consultation, MRNF staff will be available to answer questions from citizens. People who do not have access to an Internet service or who want more information must send an email to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at:

Unité de gestion de l'Estrie

Sherbrooke (Québec)

Phone: 819 820-3190, extension 239

VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSION

The Estrie's Local Integrated Land and Resource Management Panel (TLGIRT), in collaboration with the MRNF, will hold a virtual information session (in French only). The MRNF representatives will clarify the summary of the tactical integrated forest management plan, interact with participants and answer their questions.

The virtual information session (in French only) will be held on December 13, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. To register, click on the following link before December 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.: https://tgirt.ca/fr/consultations/.

Note that the purpose of this public consultation is not to revise the public land uses or the rights granted.

For information on the MRNF and to learn more about its activities and achievements, please visit mrnf.gouv.qc.ca and the following social media pages:

https://www.facebook.com/RessourcesNaturellesForets

https://twitter.com/MRNFQC

Source:

Anik Martel

Communications Advisor

Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts

[email protected]

SOURCE Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts