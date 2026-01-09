Product: Counterfeit Cialis (20 mg tadalafil tablets) and Viagra (100 mg sildenafil tablets)

Counterfeit Cialis (20 mg tadalafil tablets) and Viagra (100 mg sildenafil tablets) Issue: Health products - Product safety, Unauthorized product

Health products - Product safety, Unauthorized product What to do: Immediately stop using and safely dispose of the products. Consult a health care professional if you have taken any of these products and have health concerns. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.

Affected products

Cialis, 20 mg tadalafil tablets, expiry April 2028, lot: 05668

Viagra, 100 mg sildenafil tablets, expiry March 1, 2026, lot: 07R0064A, NDC 0069-4220-30

Issue

Health Canada has seized counterfeit Viagra and Cialis from Bitco Distribution in Mississauga, Ontario. While Bitco was unable to identify the retail locations that received the counterfeit products, we believe that distribution was limited to retailers in Southern Ontario (including the Greater Toronto Area, Mississauga, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Waterloo).

Although the Viagra products include a National Drug Code (NDC), which might lead retailers to believe that this product was authorized in the United States, the manufacturer has confirmed that the product is counterfeit. The manufacturer of Cialis has also confirmed that the seized product is counterfeit.

Selling counterfeit health products in Canada is illegal. Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they are not the same and may pose serious health risks. They have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy and quality and may contain:

no drug at all

a higher dosage than shown on the label

dangerous contaminants and hidden ingredients

Like the authentic version, the counterfeit products are labelled to contain the prescription drug sildenafil or tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. They should not be used by people taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerin) as they can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. People with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

The best way to make sure your prescription drug is authentic is to buy it from a licensed pharmacy, with a prescription from a health care professional. Prescription drugs cannot be sold outside of a licensed pharmacy and should only be taken under the care of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific health conditions and may cause serious side effects.

What to do:

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]