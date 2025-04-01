OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs

Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs Issue: Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety

Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety What to do: Consult a healthcare professional (physician, nurse practitioner, pharmacist) if you have been administered an unauthorized injectable drug (named below), or if you are unsure whether you have received an unauthorized injectable drug at this centre and have health concerns. Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Read product labels or confirm with the person administering the product that it has been authorized for sale by Health Canada.

Affected products

Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs, including:

• ARA 16 • ARA 290 • BPC-157 • CJC-1295 • DSIP without Mannitol • Epitalon • Frag 17-23 of Thymosin-β4 without Mannitol • GHK-Cu without Mannitol • Humanin HNG without Mannitol • Ipamorelin • KCF-18 • Kisspeptin-10 • KPV • Melanotan-2 • Mots-C • Pinealon • PNC J • PT-141 • PTD-DBM • Selank • TAI • Thymosin-α1 without Mannitol (TAI) • Thymosin-β4 (TBI) /TB-500 • Thymulin without Mannitol • Vesugen • Vilon (Lys-Glu) • VIP without Mannitol

Issue

Health Canada is warning about unauthorized injectable peptide drugs seized from the Optimum Wellness Centre on Southport Road in Calgary, Alberta (#108, 10333 Southport Rd SW).

Peptide drugs affect the body's functions and most injectable peptides are regulated as prescription drugs in Canada. Health Canada has not authorized any of the products seized, which means they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and they are illegal to be sold in Canada.

Unauthorized injectable drugs may pose serious health risks. They could:

Cause infection, allergic reactions, possible interactions with other medications an individual might be taking, and other poor outcomes.

Contain high-risk ingredients, additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label.

Not have been manufactured or stored safely.

Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect public health and safety, including communicating updates, if needed.

What you should do

Consult a health care professional (physician, nurse practitioner, pharmacist) if you have been administered an unauthorized injectable drug, or if you are unsure whether you have received an unauthorized injectable drug at this centre and have health concerns.

Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. You can read product labels or confirm with the person administering the product that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 866 225-0709, [email protected]