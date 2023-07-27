Product: Unauthorized health products labelled to contain a prescription drug

Health products – Unauthorized product, Product safety What to do: Do not use these products. Buy your prescription drugs only from licensed pharmacies. Return products to your local pharmacy for proper disposal. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Affected products

Product Promoted use Prescription drug on the label Borraginol A Hemorrhoidal ointment Labelled to contain prednisolone acetate MUHI Bug Repellant Cream Anti-itch cream Labelled to contain dexamethasone Taisho Canker Sore Patch/Stomatitis Patch by Taisho Quick Care Canker sore relief for children five years old and up Labelled to contain triamcinolone acetonide

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers about unauthorized Japanese-labelled drugs that it seized from T&T Supermarket in North York (Unit 1115, 1800 Sheppard Ave. E,), Ontario. The products are labelled to contain prescription drugs and may pose serious health risks. The company advised Health Canada that these products were only being sold at this location.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks. For example, they could contain high-risk ingredients, such as prescription drugs, additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label. These ingredients could interact with other medications and foods. In addition, these products may not actually contain the active ingredients that consumers would expect them to contain to help maintain and improve their health.

Prescription drugs should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold to consumers in Canada with a prescription.

What you should do

Do not use these products. Return the products to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Buy your prescription drugs only from licensed pharmacies.

Buy only authorized health products. Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Background:

Dexamethasone is a prescription corticosteroid drug available in Canada in various formulations and used to treat inflammatory conditions. It has not been approved for use in creams in Canada. Common side effects for topical corticosteroids include skin atrophy (thin and fragile skin with reduced elasticity), skin blood vessel changes (e.g., spider veins), change in skin color, stretch marks, swelling, dry skin, burning sensation, local irritation, rash, redness, itching, thinning hair or excessive hair growth, infections and allergic reactions. Topical corticosteroids absorbed through the skin may cause side effects throughout the body, especially when used over a large surface area and for a long time. This risk is greater in children, who may absorb proportionally larger amounts and be more susceptible to side effects. Systemic side effects could include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, blurred vision, uneven heartbeats, weakness, and swelling. Dexamethasone should not be used by people who are allergic to dexamethasone or to any ingredient in the formulation, people who have systemic fungal infections, or people who have received live virus vaccines. Dexamethasone is generally not recommended for use during pregnancy.

Prednisolone acetate is a prescription corticosteroid drug available in Canada as eye drops used to treat inflammation of several parts of the eye. It has not been approved for use in creams or as a hemorrhoidal ointment in Canada. Common side effects for topical corticosteroids include skin atrophy (thin and fragile skin with reduced elasticity), skin blood vessel changes (e.g., spider veins), change in skin color, stretch marks, swelling, dry skin, burning sensation, local irritation, rash, redness, itching, thinning hair or excessive hair growth, infections and allergic reactions. Topical corticosteroids absorbed through the skin may cause side effects throughout the body, especially when used over a large surface area and for a long time. This risk is greater in children, who may absorb proportionally larger amounts and be more susceptible to side effects. Systemic side effects could include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, blurred vision, uneven heartbeats, weakness, and swelling. Prednisolone acetate should not be used in patients who are allergic to prednisolone acetate or to any ingredient in the formulation. Prednisolone acetate is not to be used in children and is not recommended for use during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Triamcinolone acetonide is a prescription corticosteroid drug available in Canada as a topical cream, ointment and dental paste, and is used to treat inflammatory conditions. Triamcinolone acetonide has not been approved for use as a patch in Canada. Common side effects for topical corticosteroids include skin atrophy (thin and fragile skin with reduced elasticity), skin blood vessel changes (e.g., spider veins), change in skin color, stretch marks, swelling, dry skin, burning sensation, local irritation, rash, redness, itching, thinning hair or excessive hair growth, infections and allergic reactions. Topical corticosteroids absorbed through the skin or through the mouth may cause side effects throughout the body, especially when used over a large surface area and for a long time. This risk is greater in children, who may absorb proportionally larger amounts and be more susceptible to side effects. Systemic side effects could include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, blurred vision, uneven heartbeats, weakness, swelling, suppression of the adrenal glands and worsening of stomach ulcer. Triamcinolone acetonide should not be used by people who are allergic to triamcinolone acetate or to any ingredient in the formulation, people with untreated bacterial or fungal infections involving the skin, people with fungal, viral or bacterial infections of the mouth or throat, people with tuberculosis, stomach ulcer or diabetes mellitus, and people with certain viral diseases such as herpes simplex or chicken pox. Use of triamcinolone acetonide as a dental paste should be stopped if a local irritation develops. Triamcinolone acetonide is not recommended for use during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

