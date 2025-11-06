Product: Unauthorized health products labelled to contain prescription, controlled or other drug ingredients

Unauthorized prescription and controlled drugs seized from Ezra Healing, include:

Product Ingredient Aziell-250 Labelled to contain azithromycin Doxy-Tab Labelled to contain doxycycline Doxytop-100 Labelled to contain doxycycline Hqcheal 200 Labelled to contain hydroxychloroquine Ezra VIT I Labelled to contain ivermectin Iverheal Cream 1% Labelled to contain ivermectin Iverhuman 12 Labelled to contain ivermectin Iversun-12 Labelled to contain ivermectin Vit-I 1% Labelled to contain ivermectin Vit-I Labelled to contain ivermectin VIT-M Labelled to contain mebendazole Mebentel 500 Labelled to contain mebendazole Niclobest 500 Labelled to contain niclosamide Testoheal gel Labelled to contain testosterone Ezra D3 Labelled to contain vitamin D3 (prescription level) Sunforce Vitamin D3 60K Labelled to contain vitamin D3 (prescription level)

Health Canada is warning consumers about multiple unauthorized drug products seized from Ezra Healing located at 100-2041 Harvey Ave, in Kelowna, British Columbia. The products are labelled to contain prescription, controlled, or other drug ingredients, and may pose serious health risks.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks. They may contain high-risk ingredients, such as prescription or controlled drugs, and additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label. The level of active ingredients could be higher or lower than claimed and these ingredients could interact with other medications and foods.

In addition, promotional materials for Ezra Healing make unauthorized claims that these products can treat serious medical conditions, such as cancer.

Prescription drugs should only be used under the care of a licensed health care professional because they are intended to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold to consumers in Canada with a prescription.

Health Canada is working to ensure that advertising and sale of these products have stopped and is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to prevent importation of these products. Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect public health and safety, including communicating updates, if needed.

Immediately stop using products obtained from Ezra Healing. Consult a licensed health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns.

Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. Be aware of the risks of buying health products online.

Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Read product labels to confirm a product has been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Follow municipal or regional guidelines on disposing chemicals and other hazardous waste or return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Azithromycin is a prescription antibiotic used to treat certain bacterial infections. It should not be used by people who are allergic to azithromycin or similar drugs, or who have a history of liver problems associated with the use of azithromycin. Azithromycin has been associated with serious liver problems, like hepatitis, jaundice, and liver failure, some of which have resulted in death. Azithromycin may cause an abnormal heart rhythm that can lead to fainting or sudden cardiac death. Misuse or overuse could lead to antibiotic resistance. Azithromycin may cause severe allergic reactions with symptoms including trouble breathing, swelling of the face, mouth or throat, and severe skin rashes or blisters.

Doxycycline is a prescription antibiotic used to treat certain bacterial infections. It should not be used by people who are allergic to doxycycline or similar drugs, by people with myasthenia gravis (a muscle disease), or people taking isotretinoin. Doxycycline may cause increased pressure around the brain (benign intracranial hypertension), which can result in headache, nausea, vomiting, and vision loss; the use of isotretinoin may increase this risk. Doxycycline can reduce the effect of birth control pills. Doxycycline should not be used during pregnancy, as it could cause teeth and bone changes in the fetus. Doxycycline can reduce the effect of birth control pills. It should also not be used by patients who are breastfeeding as it passes into breast milk and can cause tooth discolouration in the baby. Similarly, it should not be used in children under 8 years of age because it can affect their bones and cause permanent tooth discolouration. When taking doxycycline, exposure to sunlight or ultraviolet light should be avoided as it can increase skin sensitivity and lead to severe sunburn. Taking doxycycline with other medications could cause serious reactions and influence drug effects. Misuse or overuse could lead to antibiotic resistance.

Hydroxychloroquine is a prescription medication used to treat malaria and certain autoimmune diseases, including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Hydroxychloroquine is associated with serious side effects, including heart muscle and rhythm problems (which may be fatal), damage to the retina, severely low blood sugar, blood disorders, muscle and nerve damage as well as other serious issues. The risk of these side effects may increase at higher doses, or if it is used in combination with other drugs, such as the antibiotic azithromycin. Some people may be particularly vulnerable to the side effects of hydroxychloroquine, including children and elderly patients, as well as those with underlying conditions such as heart, kidney, liver or other disorders. Patients should only use hydroxychloroquine under the supervision of a licensed health care provider.

Ivermectin is a prescription drug used to treat certain parasitic worm infections. Ivermectin can be associated with serious side effects, particularly if taken at high doses. These side effects include low blood pressure, dizziness, severe allergic reactions, worsening of asthma, liver problems, and decreased alertness including coma.

Mebendazole is a prescription drug used to treat certain parasitic worm infections. Mebendazole can be associated with serious side effects, particularly if taken at high doses. These side effects include severe allergic reactions, blood, liver and kidney disorders, and seizures. Use of mebendazole should be avoided in infants, patients who are pregnant, and patients taking drugs containing metronidazole.

Niclosamide is a drug used to treat certain parasitic worm infections. It is not currently approved for use in humans or animals in Canada. Niclosamide can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, dizziness, and drowsiness.

Testosterone compounds, such as testosterone propionate, testosterone phenylpropionate, testosterone isocaproate, testosterone canoate, testosterone enanthate, and testosterone decanoate, are synthetic anabolic steroids. They have been linked to many significant health risks, some of which are permanent and even fatal. These compounds can cause serious side effects, including heart problems, fluid retention, mood changes, sleep and breathing issues, kidney damage, digestive upset, muscle and joint pain, and high blood fat levels. In men, they may lead to infertility, reduced testicle size, breast enlargement, and prostate issues. In women, they may cause male characteristics such as facial hair, a deeper voice, and hair loss. In children, they can disrupt normal growth and puberty. They may also be habit-forming, and accidental exposure in children can cause early sexual development. These compounds should not be used by people with cancer, heart or kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or a history of stroke or blood clots, and they must not be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Vitamin D is considered a prescription drug when taken by mouth at doses of more than 2,500 International Units (IU) per day. Too much vitamin D can lead to vitamin D "intoxication," which can cause weakness, fatigue, drowsiness, headache, lack of appetite, dry mouth, metallic taste, nausea, vomiting, vertigo, ringing in the ears, lack of coordination, and muscle weakness. Over time, too much vitamin D can raise calcium levels, which may cause blood vessels, organs, and kidneys to harden. Pregnant people in particular should not take vitamin D exceeding the daily tolerable upper intake level for adults (4,000 IU). Taking high levels of vitamin D during pregnancy could lead to high calcium levels, which can be associated with risks to the newborn.

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 866 225-0709, [email protected]