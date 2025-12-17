OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced 3 appointments to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) Board of Directors.

Dr. Louis Hugo Francescutti is appointed as the Chair of the Board of Directors for a term of 3 years. Dr. Francescutti is a professor in the School of Public Health and an adjunct professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine in the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry at the University of Alberta. He is also a practicing emergency medicine physician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and the Northeast Community Health Centre in Edmonton. He is championing Bridge Healing, an innovative program that immediately houses emergency department patients experiencing homelessness.

Neil Arao is appointed as Director of the Board of Directors for a term of 3 years. Mr. Arao is currently the Chief Executive Officer for Options Community Services Society in Surrey, British Columbia. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the non-profit and public health sectors, including senior roles with Fraser Health Authority, Provincial Health Services Authority, and Vancouver Coastal Health.

Susan Russell-Csanyi is appointed as Director of the Board of Directors for a term of 3 years. Ms. Russell-Csanyi brings over 10 years of experience within the non-profit and public policy sectors and has worked extensively with marginalized populations to advance whole health initiatives.

The CCSA was established in 1988 as a non-governmental organization to provide national leadership on substance use and to advance solutions to address alcohol- and other drug-related harms in Canada.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to announce these appointments to the CCSA Board of Directors. The appointees bring extensive knowledge and leadership experience across the non-profit and public health sectors, which will be a strong asset to the organization."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The CCSA is governed by a 13-member volunteer Board of Directors, of whom the chair and members are appointed by the Governor-in-Council.

The appointment members are recruited by the Board from a number of sectors, including the business community, health professional groups and professional and voluntary organizations. Board members serve a 3-year term, which can be extended for up to 2 additional terms.

