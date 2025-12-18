OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced amendments to the regulations for precursor chemicals and drug manufacturing equipment under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. These actions further strengthen Canada's controls of precursor chemicals and equipment that can be used in the production of illegal drugs.

Illegal synthetic drugs, like fentanyl and methamphetamine, have a devastating impact on public health and safety in Canada. The amendments announced today increase Health Canada's oversight of the legal precursor industry and ensure that border enforcement have the tools they need to stop the illegal importation of drug manufacturing equipment, such as pill presses and encapsulators. These measures help disrupt illegal drug production by organized crime groups and help to protect Canadians.

This work supports Canada's Border Plan by strengthening border security, which includes the detection and disruption of the illegal drug trade.

"Health Canada has taken action to strengthen our regulations over precursor chemicals and drug equipment. This will help to ensure that these remain in legal distribution channels and are not diverted to illegal drug production. This is an important element of our whole-of-government approach to reducing substance-use related harms and protecting our communities."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Organized crime groups rely on precursor chemicals and specialized equipment to produce illegal drugs that harm Canadians. Through our Border Plan, we are implementing tighter controls and strengthening enforcement to cut off the supply before it reaches criminal networks, prevent illegal drug production and help keep our communities safe."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"The Government of Canada will keep increasing pressure on organized crime groups by using every tool at our disposal to support law and border enforcement as they keep up the fight against the production and distribution of illegal drugs."

Kevin Brosseau

Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), the Precursor Control Regulations (PCR) set out the rules that apply to the legal use of precursor chemicals. While some precursors have legitimate uses, they can also be used in the illegal production of controlled substances, like fentanyl and fentanyl analogues.

(CDSA), the (PCR) set out the rules that apply to the legal use of precursor chemicals. While some precursors have legitimate uses, they can also be used in the illegal production of controlled substances, like fentanyl and fentanyl analogues. Health Canada's Precursor Chemical Risk Management Unit provides oversight into precursor chemicals and their distribution channels, and enhances monitoring and surveillance of illegal drug trends to enable timely law enforcement action.

Health Canada launched a public dashboard under the National Wastewater Drug Surveillance initiative which provides in-depth information about drug use in Canada.

Health Canada held two consultations to gather input on the regulatory changes to enhance oversight of precursor chemicals and drug equipment. A Notice of Intent for the public consultation was open from January 31 to March 3, 2025, and the public consultation on draft regulations was open from June 28 to August 12, 2025.

