News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Jun 04, 2025, 18:24 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -
Summary
Jun 04, 2025, 18:24 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -
Summary
Affected products
|
Product
|
DIN
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
Seasonale (0.15 mg levonorgestrel and 0.03 mg ethinyl
|
02296659
|
100059661
100069150
|
31-Jan-2026
30-Sep-2026
Issue
Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling two lots of Seasonale prescription birth control after receiving a complaint that a package contained an extra row of placebo (white) pills where there should be none. Taking placebo pills instead of active (pink) pills may reduce the effectiveness of the product and could lead to an unintended pregnancy.
As shown in Photo 1, Seasonale pills come packaged in a dispenser containing a 13-week (91-day) supply divided into three blister cards, each placed on its own tray:
Photo 2 shows three blister cards as well, but the tray 2 (middle blister card) contains an extra row of placebo (white) pills where there should be none.
Seasonale should be taken daily unless otherwise directed by your prescriber to prevent pregnancy. Taking the pills in the proper order, according to the instructions that accompany the product, is important for preventing pregnancy. Taking a placebo (white) pill out of order could lead to unplanned pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding.
Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and investigation, including its implementation of corrective and preventive actions to prevent this issue from reoccurring. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.
What you should do
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Also from this source
Share this article