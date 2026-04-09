Product: Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs (often sold online and marketed for "anti-aging", bodybuilding, or "wellness")

Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs (often sold online and marketed for "anti-aging", bodybuilding, or "wellness") Issue: Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety

Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety What to do: Do not buy or use these products. If you have used them and feel unwell or have concerns, talk to a healthcare professional right away. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. Check labels: authorized drugs for sale in Canada have an 8-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN) printed on the label.

Affected products

The following products are examples of unauthorized injectable peptide drugs seized by Health Canada. Please note that many other unauthorized peptide drugs exist and should all be avoided:

BPC-157

CJC-1295

DSIP

Epitalon

GHK-Cu

HCG

Ipamorelin

KPV

Melanotan I and II

MOTS-C

NAD+

SS-31

TB-500

Retatrutide

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers about the serious health risks of using unauthorized injectable peptide drugs. These products can change how your body works and are often promoted online and on social media for "anti-aging", weight loss, bodybuilding, athletic performance, injury recovery, sleep, mental focus, or general "wellness".

In Canada, peptides are generally regulated as prescription drugs. Authorized peptide drugs should only be used under the care of a licensed healthcare professional, such as a doctor, to treat specific conditions. Health Canada reminds consumers that decisions about prescription medication should be made in consultation with a healthcare professional and should only be purchased from a licensed pharmacy.

Unauthorized drug products are illegal in Canada and have not been assessed for safety, efficacy, and quality by Health Canada. They have not been demonstrated, through scientific trials, to provide the health benefits that they claim.

Consumers taking unauthorized peptide drugs are exposed to a variety of risks, including, but not limited to, hormonal imbalance, mood swings, blood sugar imbalance, liver or kidney damage, blood clots, and growth of cancerous tumours.

Unauthorized drugs may also:

lead to infections, allergic reactions, and other serious complications

contain too much, too little, or none of the active ingredient

contain unlisted, dangerous or unknown ingredients

contain contaminants, such as solvents, heavy metals, particles (fibers, glass, plastic), or microbials (bacteria, fungi, endotoxins)

be poorly or incorrectly labelled

be improperly manufactured or stored

interact with other medications or health products you may be taking.

Health Canada continues to identify products marketed as "For Research Use Only – Not for Human Consumption." This type of labelling does not make these products legal or exempt from regulatory requirements. Canadians are advised not to buy or use products labelled in this way.

Health Canada has seized several unauthorized injectable peptide drugs and is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to stop unauthorized shipments from entering the country.

Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect the health and safety of Canadians and communicate updates, if needed.

What you should do

If you have used an unauthorized injectable peptide drug and you feel unwell or have concerns, contact a healthcare professional (physician, nurse practitioner, pharmacist).

Dispose of these products safely by following municipal or regional guidance for chemicals and other hazardous waste or take the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Use prescription drugs under the care of a healthcare professional and only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. Be aware of the risks of buying health products online.

Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Do not use drugs that are labelled "For Research Use Only – Not for Human Consumption". These can be dangerous to your health.

Check the label before you buy. Authorized prescription drugs in Canada have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN). You can also check whether a drug has been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 866 225-0709, [email protected]