OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Tobacco use remains a significant preventable cause of disease and premature death in Canada, claiming the lives of approximately 46,000 Canadians every year. Although smoking rates and youth vaping rates in Canada are declining overall, the use of tobacco and vaping products in Canada is still a pressing issue and underscores the need for continued and coordinated public health action. The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA) is a key tool used to protect Canadians from tobacco-related death and disease, and from the risks associated with vaping products.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, tabled the report of the third legislative review of the TVPA in Parliament. Building on the first and second reviews, this latest review focused on compliance and enforcement of the TVPA and identified areas for potential action to strengthen Health Canada's approach to enforcement. This includes engaging and cooperating meaningfully with Indigenous Peoples, including regarding ceremonial and traditional uses of tobacco; strengthening collaboration and information sharing with partners for effective enforcement; increasing the use of artificial intelligence and automation for compliance and enforcement activities; and adding new or enhanced enforcement tools to address industry non-compliance.

The findings of this review will guide future actions, build on progress to date to strengthen compliance and enforcement, and ensure that the TVPA continues to help better protect the health of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to helping people quit smoking and vaping, and keeping tobacco and vaping products out of the hands of youth. The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act's review helps ensure that we have the right tools in place while we work with provincial and federal partners to make sure that tobacco and vaping companies are following the rules that ensure protections for Canadians are upheld, and that the Act's objectives are met."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Tobacco Act was amended in 2018 to become the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA). The TVPA is the federal legislation that regulates the manufacture, sale, labelling and promotion of tobacco and vaping products.

was amended in 2018 to become the (TVPA). The TVPA is the federal legislation that regulates the manufacture, sale, labelling and promotion of tobacco and vaping products. Health Canada's role includes regulating various products and activities to protect and maintain Canadians' health. Compliance and enforcement activities are key in protecting Canadians against risks to their health and safety.

The TVPA currently requires the Minister to undertake a review of the provisions and operation of the Act on a two-year cycle, beginning three years after the Act came into force. In May 2026, the government proposed an amendment to the TVPA that would extend the review cycle from two to five years going forward.

The report of the first legislative review of the TVPA was tabled in Parliament in December 2022. It focused on the vaping-related provisions of the TVPA. The report of the second legislative review of the TVPA was tabled in Parliament in June 2024. It focused on the Act's tobacco-related provisions.

Associated Links

Report of the third legislative review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

Regulating tobacco and vaping products

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA)

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries, 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709