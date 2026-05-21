OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - This week, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, led the Canadian delegation at the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, reaffirming Canada's commitment to strong global leadership and collaboration. The Minister underscored the importance of the investment in healthcare as an investment in the economy and in Canadians.

During a session hosted by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations session, Minister Michel highlighted Canada's strengthened approach to pharmaceuticals. She outlined actions the Government is taking to improve access to essential medicines by reducing drug approval timelines and costs, and building a modernized system that is attractive to international and domestic industries. Minister Michel also met with leaders from the pharmaceutical industry.

In addition, Minister Michel announced that the federal government is providing $131 million, over five years, to support provinces, territories, and, in turn, the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance as part of a shared objective of improving access to affordable drugs.

Minister Michel also engaged with international counterparts and partners to discuss shared health priorities, including Canada's actions in response to the recent international hantavirus and Ebola outbreaks, health data governance and artificial intelligence; men and boys' health; and the development of next-generation medicines and vaccines. The Minister signed a Letter of Intent indicating the objective to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding on health cooperation with Brazil. She also joined World Health Organization (WHO) partners to strengthen global cooperation in addressing health mis- and disinformation.

Dr. Joss Reimer, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada also participated in the WHA. Dr. Reimer met with international counterparts to advance discussions on infectious diseases prevention and response, global pandemic preparedness, health promotion, ending violence against children, and addressing antimicrobial resistance.

Canada's participation in the WHA reinforced its commitment to fair, strong, cooperative health systems and strengthened partnerships to address global health challenges.

Quotes

In this time of uncertainty, we simply cannot afford to leave anyone behind. It is absolutely crucial that we, as global partners, work together. Because when challenges are shared, the solutions must be as well. The recent Hantavirus and Ebola outbreaks are reaffirming the WHO's leadership and central role in protecting global health."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"I was honoured to participate in the World Health Assembly as my first international engagement as Canada's Chief Public Health Officer. Through public health events like the recent Andes hantavirus and Ebola disease outbreaks, the WHO continues to demonstrate its critical leadership. We recognize the importance of international collaboration in responding to emerging public health concerns. The Assembly allows countries to come together and collectively share ideas and lessons learned that can help advance global health priorities."

Dr. Joss Reimer

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada

Quick Facts

The World Health Assembly (WHA) is held annually and is the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), with participation by delegations from all WHO Member States. The WHA determines the policies of the WHO, appoints the Director-General, supervises financial policies, and reviews and approves the proposed program budget.

Canada has been a member of the WHO since its inception in 1948.

As a unique pan-Canadian partnership of provinces and territories, and participating federal public drug plans, the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance negotiates lower prescription drug prices for public plans. Since 2010, they have concluded over 600 negotiations, delivering cumulative savings of over $28 billion (estimates at $4.87 billion per year).

The Public Health Agency of Canada, along with other Government of Canada departments and agencies and provinces and territories, is working with international partners, including the World Health Organization, to monitor and respond to the Andes hantavirus outbreak.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts : Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]