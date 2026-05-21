Notice to the media - Government of Canada to make announcement in support of youth mental health in New Brunswick Français
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
May 21, 2026, 13:00 ET
MONCTON, NB, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton--Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Robert McKee, New Brunswick Minister of Justice, Attorney General and Minister responsible for Addictions and Mental Health Services, will hold a news conference to announce mental health care support to more youth in New Brunswick.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
May 22, 2026
Time
10:00am (AT)
Location
Integrated Youth Services
22 Church St., Floor 3R
Moncton, New Brunswick
E1C 0P7
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/61558626116
Passcode: 128506
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
X: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media inquiries: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, [email protected]
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