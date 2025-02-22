Public advisory - Recall: Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (rollerball and continuous spray formulas) Français

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -

Summary

Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (rollerball formula) (CNW Group/Health Canada (HC))
Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (continuous spray formula) (CNW Group/Health Canada (HC))
  • Product: Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (rollerball and continuous spray formulas)
  • Issue: Health products – Product quality
  • What to do: Do not use the affected products. Consult a healthcare professional if you or your child has used a recalled product and there are health concerns.

Affected products

Product

NPN

Batch code / Lot

Expiry

Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (rollerball)

80125433

LA324 / L4453223A

LA324 / L4463223A

LA324 / L4463223B

LC106 / L9611154A

LC106 / L9611154B

LC106 / L9611154C

Nov-2025

Nov-2025

Nov-2025

Apr-2026

Apr-2026

Apr-2026

Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (continuous spray)

80118204

LA314 / L4533273A

LA314 / L4543273A

Nov-2025

Nov-2025

Issue

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. is recalling certain lots of Babyganics sunscreen products after an impurity was found in the products at levels exceeding the allowable limit, which may pose health risks.  

The affected sunscreens are for infants and children from six months to 12 years of age. Adults 18 years and older can also use the spray.

The impurity (a solvent known as monoglyme or 1,2-dimethoxyethane) can be absorbed through the skin and by inhalation, and may cause side effects when used frequently over a large surface area of the body or if inhaled. Side effects may include harm to fetal development and harm to the reproductive system for anyone. While these health consequences are very unlikely, it cannot be ruled out. As a result, the products are being recalled as a precaution.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and its corrective and preventive actions. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

  • Do not use the affected products. Consult a healthcare professional if you or your child has used a recalled product and there are health concerns.
  • Contact SC Johnson & Son, Inc. by calling 1-800-378-7803 or by completing the contact form on the Babyganics recall website if you have questions about this recall. More information on the recall, including how to obtain a refund, is also available on the Babyganics recall website.
  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

