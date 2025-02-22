Public advisory - Recall: Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (rollerball and continuous spray formulas) Français
Feb 22, 2025, 15:51 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Product: Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (rollerball and continuous spray formulas)
- Issue: Health products – Product quality
- What to do: Do not use the affected products. Consult a healthcare professional if you or your child has used a recalled product and there are health concerns.
Images
Affected products
|
Product
|
NPN
|
Batch code / Lot
|
Expiry
|
Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (rollerball)
|
80125433
|
LA324 / L4453223A
LA324 / L4463223A
LA324 / L4463223B
LC106 / L9611154A
LC106 / L9611154B
LC106 / L9611154C
|
Nov-2025
Nov-2025
Nov-2025
Apr-2026
Apr-2026
Apr-2026
|
Kids by Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Totally Tropical (continuous spray)
|
80118204
|
LA314 / L4533273A
LA314 / L4543273A
|
Nov-2025
Nov-2025
Issue
SC Johnson & Son, Inc. is recalling certain lots of Babyganics sunscreen products after an impurity was found in the products at levels exceeding the allowable limit, which may pose health risks.
The affected sunscreens are for infants and children from six months to 12 years of age. Adults 18 years and older can also use the spray.
The impurity (a solvent known as monoglyme or 1,2-dimethoxyethane) can be absorbed through the skin and by inhalation, and may cause side effects when used frequently over a large surface area of the body or if inhaled. Side effects may include harm to fetal development and harm to the reproductive system for anyone. While these health consequences are very unlikely, it cannot be ruled out. As a result, the products are being recalled as a precaution.
Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and its corrective and preventive actions. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.
What you should do
- Do not use the affected products. Consult a healthcare professional if you or your child has used a recalled product and there are health concerns.
- Contact SC Johnson & Son, Inc. by calling 1-800-378-7803 or by completing the contact form on the Babyganics recall website if you have questions about this recall. More information on the recall, including how to obtain a refund, is also available on the Babyganics recall website.
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
