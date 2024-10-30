News provided byRoyal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region
Oct 30, 2024, 14:17 ET
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - RCMP in Sault Ste. Marie would like to remind the public of the following regulations when operating a drone or remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS).
Drone pilots must follow the rules in the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs). You should read these regulations in full before you fly your drone for the first time.
RPA pilots must carry a valid drone pilot certificate and only fly drones that are marked and registered. If you are flying a drone that is less than 250 grams, you do not need to register the drone or get a drone pilot certificate.
RESPECT ALL LAWS AND THE
PRIVACY AND RIGHTS OF OTHERS
WHEN YOU FLY AN RPA.
While flying
To keep yourself and others safe, fly your drone:
- where you can always see it
- at night only if you have lights on your drone
- below 122 metres (400 feet) in the air
- away from bystanders, at a minimum horizontal distance of 30 metres for basic operations
- away from emergency operations and forest fires
- away from outdoor concerts, parades and advertised events
- away from airports 5.6 kilometres (3 nautical miles)
- away from heliports 1.9 kilometres (1 nautical mile)
- outside controlled airspace (for basic operations only)
- away from other aircraft, including other drones
You could face serious penalties, including fines and/or jail time, if you break the rules.
Fines for individuals
- up to $1,000 for flying without a drone pilot certificate
- up to $1,000 for flying unregistered or unmarked drones
- up to $1,000 for flying where you are not allowed
- up to $3,000 for putting aircraft and people at risk
Fines for corporations
- up to $5,000 for flying without a drone pilot certificate
- up to $5,000 for flying unregistered or unmarked drones
- up to $5,000 for flying where you are not allowed
- up to $15,000 for putting aircraft and people at risk
Please refer to the following website for a full list of safety regulations and legislation:
Flying your drone safely and legally (canada.ca)
To report a drone incident or suspicious drone activity: https://tc.canada.ca/en/aviation/drone-safety/report-drone-incident
Should you have any further questions, the RCMP's Sault Ste. Marie Detachment can be contacted at 705-941-7267 or email at [email protected].
SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region
Contact information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]
