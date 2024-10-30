SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - RCMP in Sault Ste. Marie would like to remind the public of the following regulations when operating a drone or remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS).

Drone pilots must follow the rules in the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs). You should read these regulations in full before you fly your drone for the first time.

RPA pilots must carry a valid drone pilot certificate and only fly drones that are marked and registered. If you are flying a drone that is less than 250 grams, you do not need to register the drone or get a drone pilot certificate.

RESPECT ALL LAWS AND THE

PRIVACY AND RIGHTS OF OTHERS

WHEN YOU FLY AN RPA.

While flying

To keep yourself and others safe, fly your drone:

where you can always see it

at night only if you have lights on your drone

below 122 metres (400 feet) in the air

away from bystanders, at a minimum horizontal distance of 30 metres for basic operations

away from emergency operations and forest fires

away from outdoor concerts, parades and advertised events

away from airports 5.6 kilometres (3 nautical miles)

away from heliports 1.9 kilometres (1 nautical mile)

outside controlled airspace (for basic operations only)

away from other aircraft, including other drones

You could face serious penalties, including fines and/or jail time, if you break the rules.

Fines for individuals

up to $1,000 for flying without a drone pilot certificate

up to $1,000 for flying unregistered or unmarked drones

up to $1,000 for flying where you are not allowed

up to $3,000 for putting aircraft and people at risk

Fines for corporations

up to $5,000 for flying without a drone pilot certificate

up to $5,000 for flying unregistered or unmarked drones

up to $5,000 for flying where you are not allowed

up to $15,000 for putting aircraft and people at risk

Please refer to the following website for a full list of safety regulations and legislation:

Flying your drone safely and legally (canada.ca)

To report a drone incident or suspicious drone activity: https://tc.canada.ca/en/aviation/drone-safety/report-drone-incident

Should you have any further questions, the RCMP's Sault Ste. Marie Detachment can be contacted at 705-941-7267 or email at [email protected].

