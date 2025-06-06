Product: Various nitrous oxide products

Various nitrous oxide products Issue: Health products – Product safety; Unauthorized product

Health products – Product safety; Unauthorized product What to do: Do not inhale nitrous oxide products for recreational purposes. If you use prescription nitrous oxide recreationally and experience side effects, seek medical attention immediately.

Affected products

Various nitrous oxide products. Examples of seized products include:

Bamboozle

Need Whip

Primewhip

Primewhip XL

Space Gas

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers about the serious health risks, including death, of inhaling nitrous oxide products, also known as laughing gas and by various street names, such as "whippets," "hippy crack," "NOS" and "nang," for recreational purposes.

In Canada, nitrous oxide sold for inhalation is a drug and can only be administered by an authorized health care professional for legitimate and safe uses, such as in medical and dental procedures for sedation and pain relief. It is also in cream dispensers and other food tools where it is not meant to be inhaled.

When inhaled—or "huffed" —nitrous oxide can cause euphoria and relaxation. It can also cause serious adverse effects such as:

loss of consciousness and in some cases, death

birth defects

anemia, vitamin B12 deficiency

impaired bowel and bladder function

confusion, agitation, delusions, hallucinations, paranoia and depression

increased heart rate, palpitations, low blood pressure, heart attack and stroke

lack of oxygen in the body (asphyxia), blood clots in the extremities and in the lungs, and air leaks into the space between the lung and chest wall (pneumothorax)

tingling, numbness and weakness of the limbs and extremities (fingers and toes), uncoordinated walking and falls

nerve damage, spinal cord degeneration, prolonged pain and, in severe cases, permanent paralysis

Repeated use increases the likelihood of severe outcomes and may result in lasting neurological damage, even after stopping use. Regular use can also lead to addiction and withdrawal symptoms.

Advertising and selling nitrous oxide products for inhalation to the public is strictly prohibited. However, Health Canada is aware that these products are being sold online and in retail stores. These products may be deceptively labelled:

as "whip cream chargers,"

in flavours, which are not permitted,

in stores you would not expect to find whipped cream chargers; and

in large containers you would not expect for dispensing whipped cream.

Health Canada has not reviewed these products, which are regulated as drugs, for safety, efficacy or quality. Also, they could be contaminated in ways that create additional health risks when inhaled.

Health Canada strongly advises that consumers not inhale any nitrous oxide products for recreational purposes.

Health Canada has seized several unauthorized nitrous oxide products and has worked with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to stop unauthorized shipments from entering the country. The Department will continue to take action to stop the sale of unauthorized products and to work with CBSA to help prevent further importations.

What you should do

Do not inhale nitrous oxide products for recreational purposes.

Seek immediate medical attention from a health care professional (physician, nurse, pharmacist, Canadian Poison Centre) if you have used nitrous oxide recreationally or for medical purposes and have experienced any side effects.

For Poison Centre access you can contact 1-844 POISON-X, in Quebec 1-800-463-5060, or contact your local poison centre directly. Health Canada has also published information about stopping substance use.

1-800-463-5060, or contact your local poison centre directly. Health has also published information about stopping substance use. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

