Issue

Health Canada is warning people in Canada about the risks of certain henna cone products as they may contain phenol, which may not be listed on the product label. Phenol is a prohibited ingredient on Health Canada's Cosmetic Ingredient Hotlist. Products that contain phenol can be dangerous if they come in contact with the skin, as phenol can cause chemical burns, resulting in redness, blistering and burning or stinging pain.

Health Canada has received three incident reports related to henna cones. Two of these reports were related to skin irritations from the use of henna cones and one report indicated that a previously recalled henna cone was still available for sale. These reports led to the sampling and testing of multiple henna cone products by Health Canada, which confirmed the presence of phenol. As a result, Health Canada posted a new recall on March 22, 2024 for three henna cone products for which testing confirmed the presence of phenol.

The Department also posted recalls for henna cones previously on April 11, 2017, May 25, 2017 and May 2, 2018 for the Shakeel Bhai Mehndi Waley Special Bridal Cone. These recalls identify manufactures and importers; however, there may be other importers and sellers of these products across Canada.

Health Canada suspects that some other henna cone products sold in Canada may also contain phenol, and is therefore advising consumers to report any adverse reaction to these products, so that appropriate enforcement action can be taken.

What you should do

Consumers should immediately stop using the henna cone products that have been recalled, as well as any henna cone products that cause irritation to the skin (i.e. burning sensation, redness, or blisters). Dispose of them in regular household garbage.

To check for any possible skin irritation to a henna cone product, consumers can apply a small amount of the product to their forearm as a patch test.

If skin irritation does occur, with a recalled product or from use of another henna cone product, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen.

Consumers are encouraged to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of these products by filling out Health Canada's Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

In Canada , it is prohibited to sell cosmetics that contain any substance that may cause harm to users when used according to the directions on the label and under normal use. A list of these substances is described under the Cosmetic Ingredient Hotlist.

, it is prohibited to sell cosmetics that contain any substance that may cause harm to users when used according to the directions on the label and under normal use. A list of these substances is described under the Cosmetic Ingredient Hotlist. Sellers of the products should immediately stop selling the products if they do not meet the Canadian cosmetic requirements and dispose of them.

Related recalls

Additional information

What is being done

Health Canada is committed to helping protect people in Canada from potentially dangerous consumer and cosmetic products. The Department has investigated henna cone products, as well as related products and has conducted testing. When product testing led to the confirmation of the presence of phenol, Health Canada took action to have these products recalled.

Health Canada regularly monitors consumer products and cosmetics on the Canadian market and will continue to investigate reports related to henna cone products to help keep consumers safe. The Department will take enforcement actions at any time if there is reason to believe a cosmetic is made with hazardous substances, or under unsanitary conditions.

