Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Manitoba that may pose serious health risks
Dec 23, 2024, 16:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Şahmerdan
|
Product tested by Health
|
Waange2020 Fashion
510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from retail location
|
7K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien 2 Power Platinum
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Mamba Premium
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lucky Lady
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL 9800
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Raging Bull 50000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Tiger 50000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Titanium 12K T12K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Titanium 4000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Titanium 4000+
|
Product with similar packaging was
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Honey (pink)
|
Product tested by Health Canada and
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Pink Pussycat (bottle)
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sam's Variety
228 Margaret Ave,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sam's Variety
228 Margaret Ave,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 700K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sam's Variety
228 Margaret Ave,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sam's Variety
228 Margaret Ave,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Sam's Variety
228 Margaret Ave,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL 20000K Trio
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Newmarket Smoke Shop
Newmarket, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Sexual Performance
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Lovedreamer.com
65 Martin Ross Ave,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Premier Love Platinum
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
A-Plus Variety and Convenience
68 Wellington St,
Port Hope, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Premier Love Plus 24000
|
Product tested by Health Canada and
|
A-Plus Variety and Convenience
68 Wellington St,
Port Hope, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Gold Rhino Extreme 1000K
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found
|
David Sharon's Variety
1366 Kingston Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 13 Extreme 500K
|
Product tested by Health Canada and
|
David Sharon's Variety
1366 Kingston Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino XL Extreme 60000
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to
|
David Sharon's Variety
1366 Kingston Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien 2 Power Platinium
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
Blue Rhino 1000K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
Hi-rize
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
Kangaroo
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
Kangaroo Female Booster
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
ResErection
(round bottle)
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 25 Fast Platinum
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
Titanium 12K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
Titanium 4000
|
Product tested by Health Canada and
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
Titanium 4000+
|
Product tested by Health Canada and
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
|
VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K
|
Product tested by Health Canada and
|
Les Folies du Cœur,
7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
|
Seized from retail location
