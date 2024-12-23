OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Şahmerdan

Epimedyumlu Macun Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain sildenafil Waange2020 Fashion 510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3, Winnipeg, MB Seized from retail location 7K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain sildenafil and tadalafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Alien 2 Power Platinum

11000 (red) Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Black Mamba Premium

80000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Magnum XXL 9800

(gold capsules) Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain levodopa and prasterone Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Raging Bull 50000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain tadalafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Tiger 50000 Product with similar packaging

was tested and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Titanium 12K T12K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain tadalafil and dapoxetine Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Titanium 4000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Titanium 4000+ Product with similar packaging was

tested and found to contain sildenafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd Moncton, NB Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Honey (pink) Product tested by Health Canada and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location Pink Pussycat (bottle) Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and acetaminophen Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain sildenafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Magnum XXL 20000K Trio Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain levofloxacin,

sildenafil, sibutramine and phenolphthalein Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location Sexual Performance

Supplement Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Lovedreamer.com 65 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON Seized from retail location Premier Love Platinum

22000 Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil A-Plus Variety and Convenience

Store 68 Wellington St, Port Hope, ON Seized from retail location Premier Love Plus 24000 Product tested by Health Canada and

found to contain sildenafil A-Plus Variety and Convenience

Store 68 Wellington St, Port Hope, ON Seized from retail location Gold Rhino Extreme 1000K Product tested by Health Canada and found

to contain tadalafil David Sharon's Variety 1366 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 13 Extreme 500K Product tested by Health Canada and

found to

contain tadalafil David Sharon's Variety 1366 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino XL Extreme 60000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to

contain tadalafil David Sharon's Variety 1366 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Alien 2 Power Platinium

11000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to

contain sildenafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location Blue Rhino 1000K Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

sildenafil and mitragynine Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location Hi-rize Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

nortadalafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location Kangaroo Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

sildenafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location Kangaroo Female Booster Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

sildenafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location ResErection (round bottle) Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

metandienone Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Fast Platinum

25000 Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

sildenafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location Titanium 12K Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

sildenafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location Titanium 4000 Product tested by Health Canada and

found to contain

sildenafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location Titanium 4000+ Product tested by Health Canada and

found to contain sildenafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K Product tested by Health Canada and

found to contain sildenafil Les Folies du Cœur, 7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,

Québec, QC Seized from retail location

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]