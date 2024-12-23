Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Manitoba that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Şahmerdan
Epimedyumlu Macun

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Waange2020 Fashion

510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from retail location

7K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum
11000 (red)

 

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium
80000

 

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800
(gold capsules)

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Raging Bull 50000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain tadalafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Tiger 50000

Product with similar packaging
was tested and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Titanium 12K T12K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain tadalafil and dapoxetine

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000+

Product with similar packaging was
tested and found to contain sildenafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Honey (pink)

Product tested by Health Canada and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat (bottle)

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and acetaminophen

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain sildenafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Magnum XXL 20000K Trio

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain levofloxacin,
sildenafil, sibutramine and phenolphthalein

Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18,

Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Sexual Performance
Supplement

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Lovedreamer.com

65 Martin Ross Ave,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Premier Love Platinum
22000

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

A-Plus Variety and Convenience
Store

68 Wellington St,

Port Hope, ON

Seized from retail location

Premier Love Plus 24000

Product tested by Health Canada and
found to contain sildenafil

A-Plus Variety and Convenience
Store

68 Wellington St,

Port Hope, ON

Seized from retail location

Gold Rhino Extreme 1000K

Product tested by Health Canada and found
to contain tadalafil

David Sharon's Variety

1366 Kingston Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 13 Extreme 500K

Product tested by Health Canada and
found to
contain tadalafil

David Sharon's Variety

1366 Kingston Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino XL Extreme 60000

Product tested by Health Canada and found to
contain tadalafil

David Sharon's Variety

1366 Kingston Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinium
11000

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to
contain sildenafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Blue Rhino 1000K

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
sildenafil and mitragynine

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Hi-rize

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
nortadalafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Kangaroo

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
sildenafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Kangaroo Female Booster

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
sildenafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

ResErection

(round bottle)

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
metandienone

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Fast Platinum
25000

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
sildenafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

 

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Titanium 12K

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
sildenafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000

Product tested by Health Canada and
found to contain
sildenafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000+

Product tested by Health Canada and
found to contain sildenafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K

 

Product tested by Health Canada and
found to contain sildenafil

Les Folies du Cœur,

7580 boul. Henri-Bourassa,
Québec, QC

Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

