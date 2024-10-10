Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store

68 Wellington St,

Port Hope, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Unicorn

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store

68 Wellington St,

Port Hope, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store

68 Wellington St,

Port Hope, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store

68 Wellington St,

Port Hope, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store

68 Wellington St,

Port Hope, ON

Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Baywood Convenience

105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,

Ajax, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum  

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Baywood Convenience

105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,

Ajax, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Baywood Convenience

105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,

Ajax, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Baywood Convenience

105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,

Ajax, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Baywood Convenience

105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,

Ajax, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Bellamy Smoke & Gift

200 Bellamy Rd N, Unit 3,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Bellamy Smoke & Gift

200 Bellamy Rd N, Unit 3,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Bellamy Smoke & Gift

200 Bellamy Rd N, Unit 3,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Busy Bee Convenience

1500 Highway 2, Unit 4,

Courtice, ON

Seized from retail location

E-Gold

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and acetaminophen

Ciné XXX Tra

143 Boul. Fiset,

Sorel-Tracy, QC

Removed from sale

Gold Lion Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Ciné XXX Tra

143 Boul. Fiset,

Sorel-Tracy, QC

Removed from sale

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Ciné XXX Tra

143 Boul. Fiset,

Sorel-Tracy, QC

Removed from sale

Rhino for Her

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Ciné XXX Tra

143 Boul. Fiset,

Sorel-Tracy, QC

Removed from sale

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Convenience K

1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Convenience K

1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Convenience K

1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Convenience K

1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Convenience K

1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Convenience K

1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Convenience K

1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Convenience K

1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,

Burlington, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

David Sharon's Variety

1366 Kingston Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 99 Diamond 30000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

David Sharon's Variety

1366 Kingston Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Evergreen Top Convenience

370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Evergreen Top Convenience

370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Evergreen Top Convenience

370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Evergreen Top Convenience

370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Foxboro General Store

432 Ashley St,

Foxboro, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Foxboro General Store

432 Ashley St,

Foxboro, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Foxboro General Store

432 Ashley St,

Foxboro, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Frank's Smoke Shop

2082 Lawrence Ave E,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Frank's Smoke Shop

2082 Lawrence Ave E,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Jaguar 30000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Lollipop

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 500K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 11 Extreme 500K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Kim's Variety

40 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Kim's Variety

40 Bunting Rd,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121,

Langford, BC

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121,

Langford, BC

Seized from retail location

ResErection! (blister)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121,

Langford, BC

Seized from retail location

ResErection! (round bottle)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.

735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121,

Langford, BC

Seized from retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Lovedreamer.com

65 Martin Ross Ave,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Lovedreamer.com

65 Martin Ross Ave,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Master Zone 1500

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Lovedreamer.com

65 Martin Ross Ave,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

ResErection! (bottle with flat front)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Lovedreamer.com

65 Martin Ross Ave,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

ResErection! (blister)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Lovedreamer.com

65 Martin Ross Ave,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Lovedreamer.com

65 Martin Ross Ave,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Lovedreamer.com

65 Martin Ross Ave,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

One Stop Mart

4286 Kingston Rd, Unit 2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

One Stop Mart

4286 Kingston Rd, Unit 2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

One Stop Mart

4286 Kingston Rd, Unit 2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Orange Mart Don Mills

50 Forest Manor Rd, Unit 2,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Orange Mart Don Mills

50 Forest Manor Rd, Unit 2,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Orange Mart Don Mills

50 Forest Manor Rd, Unit 2,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Park n Shop Mart

461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Park n Shop Mart

461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Park n Shop Mart

461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Park n Shop Mart

461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Park n Shop Mart

461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Snappy Food Mart  

3600 Ellesmere Rd, Unit 8-9,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Snappy Food Mart  

3600 Ellesmere Rd, Unit 8-9,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Willowdale Convenience

184 Parkview Ave,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Xpress Convenience

8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Lanlay Revita Capsules Vita-X

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Xpress Convenience

8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 7000K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Xpress Convenience

8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Xpress Convenience

8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Xpress Convenience

8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

