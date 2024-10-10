Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store 68 Wellington St, Port Hope, ON Seized from retail location

Pink Unicorn Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store 68 Wellington St, Port Hope, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store 68 Wellington St, Port Hope, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store 68 Wellington St, Port Hope, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store 68 Wellington St, Port Hope, ON Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Baywood Convenience 105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22, Ajax, ON Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Baywood Convenience 105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22, Ajax, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Baywood Convenience 105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22, Ajax, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Baywood Convenience 105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22, Ajax, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Baywood Convenience 105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22, Ajax, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Bellamy Smoke & Gift 200 Bellamy Rd N, Unit 3, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Bellamy Smoke & Gift 200 Bellamy Rd N, Unit 3, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Bellamy Smoke & Gift 200 Bellamy Rd N, Unit 3, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Busy Bee Convenience 1500 Highway 2, Unit 4, Courtice, ON Seized from retail location

E-Gold Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and acetaminophen Ciné XXX Tra 143 Boul. Fiset, Sorel-Tracy, QC Removed from sale

Gold Lion Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Ciné XXX Tra 143 Boul. Fiset, Sorel-Tracy, QC Removed from sale

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Ciné XXX Tra 143 Boul. Fiset, Sorel-Tracy, QC Removed from sale

Rhino for Her Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Ciné XXX Tra 143 Boul. Fiset, Sorel-Tracy, QC Removed from sale

Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Convenience K 1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Convenience K 1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Convenience K 1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Convenience K 1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Convenience K 1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Convenience K 1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Convenience K 1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Convenience K 1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10, Burlington, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil David Sharon's Variety 1366 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 99 Diamond 30000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil David Sharon's Variety 1366 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Evergreen Top Convenience 370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Evergreen Top Convenience 370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Evergreen Top Convenience 370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Evergreen Top Convenience 370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Foxboro General Store 432 Ashley St, Foxboro, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Foxboro General Store 432 Ashley St, Foxboro, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Foxboro General Store 432 Ashley St, Foxboro, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Frank's Smoke Shop 2082 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Frank's Smoke Shop 2082 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Jaguar 30000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Lollipop Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 11 Extreme 500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Kim's Variety 40 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Kim's Variety 40 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd. 735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121, Langford, BC Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd. 735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121, Langford, BC Seized from retail location

ResErection! (blister) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd. 735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121, Langford, BC Seized from retail location

ResErection! (round bottle) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd. 735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121, Langford, BC Seized from retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Lovedreamer.com 65 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Lovedreamer.com 65 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Master Zone 1500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Lovedreamer.com 65 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON Seized from retail location

ResErection! (bottle with flat front) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Lovedreamer.com 65 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON Seized from retail location

ResErection! (blister) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Lovedreamer.com 65 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Lovedreamer.com 65 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Lovedreamer.com 65 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil One Stop Mart 4286 Kingston Rd, Unit 2, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil One Stop Mart 4286 Kingston Rd, Unit 2, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil One Stop Mart 4286 Kingston Rd, Unit 2, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Orange Mart Don Mills 50 Forest Manor Rd, Unit 2, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Orange Mart Don Mills 50 Forest Manor Rd, Unit 2, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Orange Mart Don Mills 50 Forest Manor Rd, Unit 2, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Park n Shop Mart 461 Park Rd S, Unit 5, Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Park n Shop Mart 461 Park Rd S, Unit 5, Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Park n Shop Mart 461 Park Rd S, Unit 5, Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Park n Shop Mart 461 Park Rd S, Unit 5, Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Park n Shop Mart 461 Park Rd S, Unit 5, Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Snappy Food Mart 3600 Ellesmere Rd, Unit 8-9, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Snappy Food Mart 3600 Ellesmere Rd, Unit 8-9, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Willowdale Convenience 184 Parkview Ave, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Xpress Convenience 8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location

Lanlay Revita Capsules Vita-X Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Xpress Convenience 8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 7000K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Xpress Convenience 8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Xpress Convenience 8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location