Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia that may pose serious health risks Français
Oct 10, 2024, 16:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store
68 Wellington St,
Port Hope, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Pink Unicorn
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store
68 Wellington St,
Port Hope, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 700K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store
68 Wellington St,
Port Hope, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store
68 Wellington St,
Port Hope, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
A-Plus Variety and Convenience Store
68 Wellington St,
Port Hope, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Bang Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Baywood Convenience
105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,
Ajax, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Baywood Convenience
105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,
Ajax, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Baywood Convenience
105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,
Ajax, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Baywood Convenience
105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,
Ajax, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Baywood Convenience
105 Bayly St W, Unit 21-22,
Ajax, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Bellamy Smoke & Gift
200 Bellamy Rd N, Unit 3,
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Bellamy Smoke & Gift
200 Bellamy Rd N, Unit 3,
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rush Hour 72
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Bellamy Smoke & Gift
200 Bellamy Rd N, Unit 3,
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Busy Bee Convenience
1500 Highway 2, Unit 4,
Courtice, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
E-Gold
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and acetaminophen
|
Ciné XXX Tra
143 Boul. Fiset,
Sorel-Tracy, QC
|
Removed from sale
|
Gold Lion Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Ciné XXX Tra
143 Boul. Fiset,
Sorel-Tracy, QC
|
Removed from sale
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Ciné XXX Tra
143 Boul. Fiset,
Sorel-Tracy, QC
|
Removed from sale
|
Rhino for Her
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Ciné XXX Tra
143 Boul. Fiset,
Sorel-Tracy, QC
|
Removed from sale
|
Bang Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Convenience K
1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Bull Extreme
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Convenience K
1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Convenience K
1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Convenience K
1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Convenience K
1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Convenience K
1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Convenience K
1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rush Hour 72
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Convenience K
1900 Walkers Line, Unit 10,
Burlington, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
David Sharon's Variety
1366 Kingston Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 99 Diamond 30000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
David Sharon's Variety
1366 Kingston Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Evergreen Top Convenience
370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Evergreen Top Convenience
370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Evergreen Top Convenience
370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Evergreen Top Convenience
370 Highland Rd W, Unit 10,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Foxboro General Store
432 Ashley St,
Foxboro, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Foxboro General Store
432 Ashley St,
Foxboro, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Foxboro General Store
432 Ashley St,
Foxboro, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Frank's Smoke Shop
2082 Lawrence Ave E,
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Frank's Smoke Shop
2082 Lawrence Ave E,
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Bang Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Jaguar 30000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lollipop
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lucky Lady
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL 500K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 11 Extreme 500K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 700K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Kim's Variety
40 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Kim's Variety
40 Bunting Rd,
St. Catharines, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121,
Langford, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lucky Lady
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121,
Langford, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
ResErection! (blister)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121,
Langford, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
ResErection! (round bottle)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Love Den Romantic Accessories Ltd.
735 Goldstream Ave, Unit 121,
Langford, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Lovedreamer.com
65 Martin Ross Ave,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lucky Lady
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Lovedreamer.com
65 Martin Ross Ave,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Master Zone 1500
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Lovedreamer.com
65 Martin Ross Ave,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
ResErection! (bottle with flat front)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Lovedreamer.com
65 Martin Ross Ave,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
ResErection! (blister)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Lovedreamer.com
65 Martin Ross Ave,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Lovedreamer.com
65 Martin Ross Ave,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Lovedreamer.com
65 Martin Ross Ave,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Bull Extreme
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
One Stop Mart
4286 Kingston Rd, Unit 2,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
One Stop Mart
4286 Kingston Rd, Unit 2,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
One Stop Mart
4286 Kingston Rd, Unit 2,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Bull Extreme
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Orange Mart Don Mills
50 Forest Manor Rd, Unit 2,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Orange Mart Don Mills
50 Forest Manor Rd, Unit 2,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Orange Mart Don Mills
50 Forest Manor Rd, Unit 2,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Park n Shop Mart
461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Park n Shop Mart
461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Park n Shop Mart
461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Park n Shop Mart
461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Park n Shop Mart
461 Park Rd S, Unit 5,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Snappy Food Mart
3600 Ellesmere Rd, Unit 8-9,
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Snappy Food Mart
3600 Ellesmere Rd, Unit 8-9,
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Willowdale Convenience
184 Parkview Ave,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Xpress Convenience
8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lanlay Revita Capsules Vita-X
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Xpress Convenience
8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 7000K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Xpress Convenience
8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Xpress Convenience
8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rush Hour 72
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Xpress Convenience
8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail location
