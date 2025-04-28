Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in British Columbia and Ontario that may pose serious health risks Français
Apr 28, 2025, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Etumax Royal Honey For Him (box)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Artisan Smoke Shop
642 W Broadway,
Vancouver, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP The Ultimate Power Source (box)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Artisan Smoke Shop
642 W Broadway,
Vancouver, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey For Him (box)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Artisan Smoke Shop
10252 City Pkwy #106,
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP (box)
|
Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain tadalafil
|
Artisan Smoke Shop
10252 City Pkwy #106,
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP The Ultimate Power Source (box)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Artisan Smoke Shop
10252 City Pkwy #106,
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Davis Convenience
1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,
Newmarket, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Davis Convenience
1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,
Newmarket, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 10000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Davis Convenience
1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,
Newmarket, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 (gold capsules)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Davis Convenience
1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,
Newmarket, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Davis Convenience
1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,
Newmarket, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Leslieville Variety Plus
1275 Queen St E,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Bull Extreme
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Leslieville Variety Plus
1275 Queen St E,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Leslieville Variety Plus
1275 Queen St E,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Leslieville Variety Plus
1275 Queen St E,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Major Convenience
1718 Queen St E,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Major Convenience
1718 Queen St E,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Major Convenience
1718 Queen St E,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Major Convenience
1718 Queen St E,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Herb Viagra
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain
|
South China Herbs Market Inc.
493 Dundas St, W,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
