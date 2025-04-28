Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in British Columbia and Ontario that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Etumax Royal Honey For Him (box)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Artisan Smoke Shop

642 W Broadway,

Vancouver, BC

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP The Ultimate Power Source (box)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Artisan Smoke Shop

642 W Broadway,

Vancouver, BC

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey For Him (box)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Artisan Smoke Shop

10252 City Pkwy #106,

Surrey, BC

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP (box)

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain tadalafil

Artisan Smoke Shop

10252 City Pkwy #106,

Surrey, BC

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP The Ultimate Power Source (box)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Artisan Smoke Shop

10252 City Pkwy #106,

Surrey, BC

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Davis Convenience

1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,

Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Davis Convenience

1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,

Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Davis Convenience

1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,

Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 (gold capsules)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Davis Convenience

1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,

Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Davis Convenience

1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7,

Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Leslieville Variety Plus

1275 Queen St E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Leslieville Variety Plus

1275 Queen St E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Leslieville Variety Plus

1275 Queen St E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Leslieville Variety Plus

1275 Queen St E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Major Convenience

1718 Queen St E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Major Convenience

1718 Queen St E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Major Convenience

1718 Queen St E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Major Convenience

1718 Queen St E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Herb Viagra

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain

sildenafil

South China Herbs Market Inc.

493 Dundas St, W,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

