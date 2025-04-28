OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Etumax Royal Honey For Him (box) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Artisan Smoke Shop 642 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP The Ultimate Power Source (box) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Artisan Smoke Shop 642 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC Seized from retail location Etumax Royal Honey For Him (box) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Artisan Smoke Shop 10252 City Pkwy #106, Surrey, BC Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP (box) Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain tadalafil Artisan Smoke Shop 10252 City Pkwy #106, Surrey, BC Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP The Ultimate Power Source (box) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Artisan Smoke Shop 10252 City Pkwy #106, Surrey, BC Seized from retail location Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Davis Convenience 1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Davis Convenience 1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 10000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Davis Convenience 1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 (gold capsules) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Davis Convenience 1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Davis Convenience 1065 Davis Drive, Unit 7, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location Alien Power Platinum 11000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Leslieville Variety Plus 1275 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Leslieville Variety Plus 1275 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Leslieville Variety Plus 1275 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Leslieville Variety Plus 1275 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Major Convenience 1718 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Major Convenience 1718 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Major Convenience 1718 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Major Convenience 1718 Queen St E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Herb Viagra Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil South China Herbs Market Inc. 493 Dundas St, W, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

