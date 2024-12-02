Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Dec 02, 2024, 09:55 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Brock Convenience
1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Pink Pussycat
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Brock Convenience
1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Pink Unicorn
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Brock Convenience
1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 69 Platinum
700K
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Brock Convenience
1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Spanish Fly 20, 000
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil
|
Brock Convenience
1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Stiff Rox
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Brock Convenience
1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Titanium 4000
(yellow tablet)
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Brock Convenience
1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Perfect PremierZEN
Gold 19000
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Cuban Cigar Studio
5365 Ferry St, Unit 1,
Niagara Falls, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Perfect PremierZEN
Platinum 20000
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Cuban Cigar Studio
5365 Ferry St, Unit 1,
Niagara Falls, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Jet Blue 998111
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Magnum XXL 9800
(black capsules)
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 69 Titanium
990K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Harvard Convenience
35 Harvard Rd,
Guelph, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Blue Rhino 20000K
Trio
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Honeybee Discount Mart
10341 Yonge St, Unit 1,
Richmond Hill, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 8 20000K Trio
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Honeybee Discount Mart
10341 Yonge St, Unit 1,
Richmond Hill, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 69 20000K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Honeybee Discount Mart
10341 Yonge St, Unit 1,
Richmond Hill, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 7 20000K Trio
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Mega Convenience
2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4, Markham, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Mountain Convenience
30 Rymal Rd E,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum
5000
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil
|
Mountain Convenience
30 Rymal Rd E,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 11 Extreme
500K
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
tadalafil
|
Mountain Convenience
30 Rymal Rd E,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 69 Honey
(red)
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil and
tadalafil
|
Mountain Convenience
30 Rymal Rd E,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino Rush 500 Trio
1000K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18,
Newmarket, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Backwoods Honey
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Bang Maximum
Power
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Black Bull Extreme
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Black Horse Vital
Honey
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Black Stallion
150000
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Ginseng 9800 Male
Sexual Enhancement
XXL
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Gold Rhino Extreme
750K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil,
tadalafil and acetaminophen
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Krazzy Rhino 750K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil,
tadalafil and acetaminophen
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Magnum XXL 500K
(blue packaging)
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain levodopa
and prasterone
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Pink Pussycat
(bottle)
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and acetaminophen
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Pink Pussycat Honey
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Platinum 10K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Platinum Rhino 500K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil,
tadalafil and acetaminophen
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 11 Honey
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 25 Honey
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 25 Titanium
500K
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 69 6000K
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 69 7000K
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 69 Honey
(red)
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 69 Honey
(yellow)
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum
5000
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Royal Honey VIP
(bottle)
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and acetaminophen
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Sex on the Beach
Honey
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Spanish Fly Honey
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Paradise Market
1160 Upper Paradise Rd,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Leopard Miracle
Honey
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Payless Convenience
146 Kenilworth Ave N,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Lucky Guy 750K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil,
tadalafil and acetaminophen
|
Payless Convenience
146 Kenilworth Ave N,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Sex on the Beach
Honey
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain tadalafil
|
Payless Convenience
146 Kenilworth Ave N,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Black Bull 10000K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and acetaminophen
|
RS Convenience 4U
2169 Lawrence Ave E,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Blue Rhino 5000K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
S.K. Variety Store
100 White Oaks Ct,
Whitby, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 69 250K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Sutton Smoke and Convenience
20887 Dalton Rd, Unit 14,
Sutton West, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 11 Honey
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Time Convenience
55 Sherbourne St,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino 69 6000K
Double Shot
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and acetaminophen
|
Time Convenience
55 Sherbourne St,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Rhino X
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain tadalafil
and caffeine
|
Time Convenience
55 Sherbourne St, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Magnum XXL 1000K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Xpress Convenience
8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,
Brampton, ON
|
Seized from retail
location
|
The Green Giant
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil
|
Ciné XXX Tra
143 Boul. Fiset,
|
Removed from sale
|
Rock Candy Sexual
supplement: Cotton
Candy
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Smoosh
1290 Trans Canada Way SE, Suite 103,
Medicine Hat, AB
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Sensuva ON –Libido
|
Product labelled to contain DHEA
|
Smoosh
1290 Trans Canada Way SE, Suite 103,
Medicine Hat, AB
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Sensuva ON – Sex
Drive for Him
|
Product labelled to contain DHEA
|
Smoosh
1290 Trans Canada Way SE, Suite 103,
Medicine Hat, AB
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Kangaroo Violet
|
Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil
|
Sexxxy Kitty
235 13 St N,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Unauthorized skin treatment products
|
Acnesol Cream
|
Labelled to contain tretinoin
|
Waange2020 Fashion
510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from retail
location
|
Defacto Cream
|
Labelled to contain ketoconazole,
clobetasal propionate and
neomycin sulphate
|
Waange2020 Fashion
510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from retail
location
|
DHIIN DHIIN Cream
Fast Action
|
Labelled to contain clobetasal
propionate
|
Waange2020 Fashion
510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from retail
location
|
La Dakaroise Cream
Orange
|
Labelled to contain clobetasal
propionate
|
Waange2020 Fashion
510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from retail
location
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709,[email protected]
Share this article