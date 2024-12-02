Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken

Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Brock Convenience 1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19, Pickering, ON Seized from retail

location

Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Brock Convenience 1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19, Pickering, ON Seized from retail

location

Pink Unicorn Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Brock Convenience 1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19, Pickering, ON Seized from retail

location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Brock Convenience 1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19, Pickering, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20, 000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Brock Convenience 1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19, Pickering, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Brock Convenience 1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19, Pickering, ON Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000 (yellow tablet) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Brock Convenience 1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19, Pickering, ON Seized from retail location

Perfect PremierZEN Gold 19000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit 1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location

Perfect PremierZEN Platinum 20000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit 1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location

Jet Blue 998111 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800 (black capsules) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Titanium 990K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Harvard Convenience 35 Harvard Rd, Guelph, ON Seized from retail location

Blue Rhino 20000K Trio Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Honeybee Discount Mart 10341 Yonge St, Unit 1, Richmond Hill, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 8 20000K Trio Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Honeybee Discount Mart 10341 Yonge St, Unit 1, Richmond Hill, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 20000K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Honeybee Discount Mart 10341 Yonge St, Unit 1, Richmond Hill, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 20000K Trio Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Mega Convenience 2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4, Markham, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Mountain Convenience 30 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Mountain Convenience 30 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 11 Extreme 500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Mountain Convenience 30 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Honey (red) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Mountain Convenience 30 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino Rush 500 Trio 1000K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Newmarket Smoke Shop 16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location

Backwoods Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Black Horse Vital Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Black Stallion 150000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Ginseng 9800 Male Sexual Enhancement XXL Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Gold Rhino Extreme 750K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and acetaminophen Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Krazzy Rhino 750K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and acetaminophen Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 500K (blue packaging) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat (bottle) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and acetaminophen Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Platinum 10K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Platinum Rhino 500K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and acetaminophen Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 11 Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Titanium 500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 6000K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 7000K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Honey (red) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Honey (yellow) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP (bottle) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and acetaminophen Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Sex on the Beach Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Paradise Market 1160 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Leopard Miracle Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Payless Convenience 146 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Lucky Guy 750K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and acetaminophen Payless Convenience 146 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Sex on the Beach Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Payless Convenience 146 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Black Bull 10000K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and acetaminophen RS Convenience 4U 2169 Lawrence Ave E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Blue Rhino 5000K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil S.K. Variety Store 100 White Oaks Ct, Whitby, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 250K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Sutton Smoke and Convenience 20887 Dalton Rd, Unit 14, Sutton West, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 11 Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Time Convenience 55 Sherbourne St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 6000K Double Shot Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and acetaminophen Time Convenience 55 Sherbourne St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino X Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and caffeine Time Convenience 55 Sherbourne St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 1000K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Xpress Convenience 8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location

The Green Giant Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Ciné XXX Tra 143 Boul. Fiset,

Sorel-Tracy, QC Removed from sale

Rock Candy Sexual supplement: Cotton Candy Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Smoosh 1290 Trans Canada Way SE, Suite 103, Medicine Hat, AB Seized from retail location

Sensuva ON –Libido Product labelled to contain DHEA Smoosh 1290 Trans Canada Way SE, Suite 103, Medicine Hat, AB Seized from retail location

Sensuva ON – Sex Drive for Him Product labelled to contain DHEA Smoosh 1290 Trans Canada Way SE, Suite 103, Medicine Hat, AB Seized from retail location

Kangaroo Violet Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Sexxxy Kitty 235 13 St N, Lethbridge, AB Seized from retail location

Unauthorized skin treatment products

Acnesol Cream Labelled to contain tretinoin Waange2020 Fashion 510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3, Winnipeg, MB Seized from retail location

Defacto Cream Labelled to contain ketoconazole, clobetasal propionate and neomycin sulphate Waange2020 Fashion 510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3, Winnipeg, MB Seized from retail location

DHIIN DHIIN Cream Fast Action Labelled to contain clobetasal propionate Waange2020 Fashion 510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3, Winnipeg, MB Seized from retail location