Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada (HC)

Dec 02, 2024, 09:55 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Brock Convenience

1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail
location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Brock Convenience

1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail
location

Pink Unicorn

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

Brock Convenience

1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 69 Platinum

700K

Product with similar packaging

 (previously seized) was tested

 and found to contain sildenafil

Brock Convenience

1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail

location

Spanish Fly 20, 000

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil

Brock Convenience

1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail

location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging

 (previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

 and tadalafil

Brock Convenience

1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail

location

Titanium 4000

(yellow tablet)

Product with similar packaging

 (previously seized) was tested

 and found to contain sildenafil

Brock Convenience

1725 Kingston Rd, Unit 19,

Pickering, ON

Seized from retail

location

Perfect PremierZEN

Gold 19000

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit 1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail

location

Perfect PremierZEN

Platinum 20000

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit 1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail

location

Jet Blue 998111

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail

location

Magnum XXL 9800

(black capsules)

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail

location

Rhino 69 Titanium

990K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil

Harvard Convenience

35 Harvard Rd,

Guelph, ON

Seized from retail

location

Blue Rhino 20000K

Trio

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Honeybee Discount Mart

10341 Yonge St, Unit 1,

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from retail

location

Rhino 8 20000K Trio

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Honeybee Discount Mart

10341 Yonge St, Unit 1,

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from retail

location

Rhino 69 20000K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Honeybee Discount Mart

10341 Yonge St, Unit 1,

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from retail

location

Rhino 7 20000K Trio

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Mega Convenience

2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4, Markham, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested 

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Mountain Convenience

30 Rymal Rd E,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum

5000

Product with similar packaging

 (previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil

Mountain Convenience

30 Rymal Rd E,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 11 Extreme

500K

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

tadalafil

Mountain Convenience

30 Rymal Rd E,

Hamilton, ON

 

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 69 Honey

(red)

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil and

tadalafil

Mountain Convenience

30 Rymal Rd E,

 Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino Rush 500 Trio

1000K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18,

Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Backwoods Honey

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Bang Maximum

Power

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Black Bull Extreme

Product with similar packaging

 (previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Black Horse Vital

Honey

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Black Stallion

150000

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Ginseng 9800 Male

Sexual Enhancement 

XXL

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Gold Rhino Extreme

750K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil,

 tadalafil and acetaminophen

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Krazzy Rhino 750K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil,

tadalafil and acetaminophen

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Magnum XXL 500K

(blue packaging)

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain levodopa

and prasterone

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Pink Pussycat

(bottle)

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and acetaminophen

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Pink Pussycat Honey

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Platinum 10K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Platinum Rhino 500K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil,

tadalafil and acetaminophen

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 11 Honey

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 25 Honey

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 25 Titanium

500K

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 69 6000K

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 69 7000K

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 69 Honey

(red)

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 69 Honey

(yellow)

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum

5000

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Royal Honey VIP

(bottle)

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and acetaminophen

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Sex on the Beach

Honey

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Spanish Fly Honey

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil

Paradise Market

1160 Upper Paradise Rd,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Leopard Miracle

Honey

 

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Payless Convenience

146 Kenilworth Ave N,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Lucky Guy 750K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil,

tadalafil and acetaminophen

Payless Convenience

146 Kenilworth Ave N,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Sex on the Beach

Honey

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain tadalafil

Payless Convenience

146 Kenilworth Ave N,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Black Bull 10000K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and acetaminophen

RS Convenience 4U

2169 Lawrence Ave E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Blue Rhino 5000K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

S.K. Variety Store

100 White Oaks Ct,

Whitby, ON

Seized from retail

location

Rhino 69 250K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

 

Sutton Smoke and Convenience

20887 Dalton Rd, Unit 14,

Sutton West, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 11 Honey

 

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil

Time Convenience

55 Sherbourne St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino 69 6000K

Double Shot

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and acetaminophen

Time Convenience

55 Sherbourne St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Rhino X

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain tadalafil 

and caffeine

Time Convenience

55 Sherbourne St, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

Magnum XXL 1000K

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Xpress Convenience

8917 The Gore Rd, Unit 1,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail

location

 

The Green Giant

 

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil

Ciné XXX Tra

143 Boul. Fiset,
Sorel-Tracy, QC

Removed from sale

Rock Candy Sexual

supplement: Cotton

Candy

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Smoosh

1290 Trans Canada Way SE, Suite 103,

Medicine Hat, AB

Seized from retail

location

Sensuva ON –Libido

Product labelled to contain DHEA

 

Smoosh

1290 Trans Canada Way SE, Suite 103,

Medicine Hat, AB

Seized from retail

location

 

Sensuva ON – Sex

Drive for Him

 

Product labelled to contain DHEA

Smoosh

1290 Trans Canada Way SE, Suite 103,

Medicine Hat, AB

Seized from retail

location

 

Kangaroo Violet

Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil

Sexxxy Kitty

235 13 St N,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from retail

location

Unauthorized skin treatment products

Acnesol Cream

 

Labelled to contain tretinoin

Waange2020 Fashion

510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from retail

location

Defacto Cream

 

Labelled to contain ketoconazole,

clobetasal propionate and

neomycin sulphate

Waange2020 Fashion

510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from retail

location

DHIIN DHIIN Cream

Fast Action

 

Labelled to contain clobetasal

propionate

Waange2020 Fashion

510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from retail

location

La Dakaroise Cream

Orange

 

Labelled to contain clobetasal

propionate

Waange2020 Fashion

510 Sargent Ave, Unit 3,

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from retail

location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709,[email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada (HC)