OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

• Unauthorized sexual enhancement products

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Heat of the Moment Express 4485 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 10000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Heat of the Moment Express 4485 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON Seized from retail location Titanium 12K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil and dapoxetine Heat of the Moment Express 4485 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON Seized from retail location 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Jug City 96 Dearham Wood, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location 7K Labelled to contain yohimbe Jug City 96 Dearham Wood, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Black Panther#1 Labelled to contain yohimbe Jug City 96 Dearham Wood, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Jug City 96 Dearham Wood, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Jug City 96 Dearham Wood, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Three Star Variety 621 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Three Star Variety 621 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Super Panther 7K Labelled to contain yohimbe Three Star Variety 621 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]