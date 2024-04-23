Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

•  Unauthorized sexual enhancement products

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Black Panther

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Heat of the Moment Express

4485 Chesswood Dr,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Heat of the Moment Express

4485 Chesswood Dr,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Titanium 12K

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil and dapoxetine

Heat of the Moment Express

4485 Chesswood Dr,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Jug City

96 Dearham Wood,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

7K

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Jug City

96 Dearham Wood,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther#1

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Jug City

96 Dearham Wood,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Jug City

96 Dearham Wood,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Jug City

96 Dearham Wood,

Scarborough, ON

 

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Three Star Variety

621 Bathurst St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Three Star Variety

621 Bathurst St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Panther 7K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Three Star Variety

621 Bathurst St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

