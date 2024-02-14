Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther #1

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther Triple Maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 500K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

 

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000 (green capsule)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 (red capsule)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

2000 Ginseng Red

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

777K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000  (green)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther #1

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700k

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Panther 500K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Triple Green

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

XXL ANT 3000

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Ridley Convenience

192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

2000 Ginseng Red

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Daisy Mart

2300 Eglinton Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Daisy Mart

2300 Eglinton Avenue East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

2000 Ginseng Red

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

7K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000 (green)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther Triple Maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Jaguar 25000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Lanlay Vita-X 300mg

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

libigrow Platinum 10000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain prasterone

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Lollipop

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

 

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to hydroxythiohomosildenafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 11 Platinum 200K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 6500K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 500K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain

prasterone

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Power Plus 500K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Master 1500

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

(Green)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000
(Red)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Panther 500K triple maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Rhino Gold 18000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Triple Green

Labelled to contain yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

White Panther Triple Maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

X Pulse Premium 2000

Labelled to contain yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

XXL ANT 3000

Labelled to contain yohimbe

MJ Mini Mart

1539 Jane St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Snappy Food Mart

88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther Triple Maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Snappy Food Mart

88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Snappy Food Mart

88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 990K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Snappy Food Mart

88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Snappy Food Mart

88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Snappy Food Mart

88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Snappy Food Mart

88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey VIP (black box)

Product with similar packaging was tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

KeepBest Canada

5988 Ambler Dr.,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

KeepBest Canada

5988 Ambler Dr.,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

KeepBest Canada

5988 Ambler Dr.,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail location

RHINO 69 Fire 500K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Petro Canada
295 Alma St.,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil.

Best Mart

30 Rice Road,

Welland, ON

Seized from retail location

777K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Best Mart

30 Rice Road,

Welland, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Best Mart

30 Rice Road,

Welland, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Best Mart

30 Rice Road,

Welland, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Best Mart

30 Rice Road,

Welland, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Best Mart

30 Rice Road,

Welland, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St.,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum 750K Platinum

 

Product with similar packaging was tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St.,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Premium Pro Power 3500

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St.,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

 

ResERECTION!

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St.,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St.,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 7000K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St.,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart

66 Geneva St.,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

 

ResErection!

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Pleasures N'Treasures

6232 Quinpool Rd.,

Halifax, NS

Seized from retail location

Sexual Performance Supplement - Members Only

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Pleasures N'Treasures

6232 Quinpool Rd.,

Halifax, NS

Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

