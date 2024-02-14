Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français
Feb 14, 2024, 16:40 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Panther #1
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Panther Triple Maximum
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lucky Lady
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL 500K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rush Hour 72
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000 (green capsule)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000 (red capsule)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
2000 Ginseng Red
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
777K
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000 (green)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Panther
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Panther #1
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lucky Lady
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 700k
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Super Panther 500K
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Triple Green
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
XXL ANT 3000
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Ridley Convenience
192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
2000 Ginseng Red
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Daisy Mart
2300 Eglinton Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Daisy Mart
2300 Eglinton Avenue East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
2000 Ginseng Red
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
7K
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000 (green)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Bang Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Panther Triple Maximum
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Jaguar 25000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lanlay Vita-X 300mg
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
libigrow Platinum 10000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain prasterone
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lollipop
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lucky Lady
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL 9800
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Pink Pussycat
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 11 Platinum 200K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 6500K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 500K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain
prasterone
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Power Plus 500K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Master 1500
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
(Green)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Super Panther 500K triple maximum
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Super Rhino Gold 18000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Triple Green
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
White Panther Triple Maximum
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
X Pulse Premium 2000
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
XXL ANT 3000
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
MJ Mini Mart
1539 Jane St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Snappy Food Mart
88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Panther Triple Maximum
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Snappy Food Mart
88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Snappy Food Mart
88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 990K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Snappy Food Mart
88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Snappy Food Mart
88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rush Hour 72
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Snappy Food Mart
88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Snappy Food Mart
88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Etumax Royal Honey VIP (black box)
|
Product with similar packaging was tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
KeepBest Canada
5988 Ambler Dr.,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
KeepBest Canada
5988 Ambler Dr.,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox Honey
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
KeepBest Canada
5988 Ambler Dr.,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
RHINO 69 Fire 500K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Petro Canada
Rockwood, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil.
|
Best Mart
30 Rice Road,
Welland, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
777K
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Best Mart
30 Rice Road,
Welland, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Mamba Premium
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Best Mart
30 Rice Road,
Welland, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Panther
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Best Mart
30 Rice Road,
Welland, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Best Mart
30 Rice Road,
Welland, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Best Mart
30 Rice Road,
Welland, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Panther
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart
66 Geneva St.,
St. Catharines, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum 750K Platinum
|
Product with similar packaging was tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration and found to contain tadalafil
|
Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart
66 Geneva St.,
St. Catharines, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart
66 Geneva St.,
St. Catharines, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
ResERECTION!
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart
66 Geneva St.,
St. Catharines, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart
66 Geneva St.,
St. Catharines, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 7000K
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart
66 Geneva St.,
St. Catharines, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 10000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart
66 Geneva St.,
St. Catharines, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
ResErection!
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Pleasures N'Treasures
6232 Quinpool Rd.,
Halifax, NS
|
Seized from retail location
|
Sexual Performance Supplement - Members Only
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Pleasures N'Treasures
6232 Quinpool Rd.,
Halifax, NS
|
Seized from retail location
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
