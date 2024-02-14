Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Black Panther #1 Labelled to contain yohimbe Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Black Panther Triple Maximum





Labelled to contain yohimbe Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000



Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady





Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 500K





Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000



Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000





Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72



Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000 (green capsule)





Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 (red capsule)





Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

2000 Ginseng Red Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

777K Labelled to contain yohimbe Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000 (green) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Black Panther #1 Labelled to contain yohimbe Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500 Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700k Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Super Panther 500K Labelled to contain yohimbe Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Triple Green Labelled to contain yohimbe Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

XXL ANT 3000 Labelled to contain yohimbe Ridley Convenience 192 Wilson Ave., Unit #6, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

2000 Ginseng Red Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Daisy Mart 2300 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Daisy Mart 2300 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

2000 Ginseng Red Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

7K Labelled to contain yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000 (green) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum Labelled to contain yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Black Panther Triple Maximum Labelled to contain yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Jaguar 25000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Lanlay Vita-X 300mg Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

libigrow Platinum 10000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain prasterone MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Lollipop Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to hydroxythiohomosildenafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500 Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 11 Platinum 200K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 6500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain prasterone MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Power Plus 500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Master 1500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000 (Green) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

(Red) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Super Panther 500K triple maximum Labelled to contain yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Super Rhino Gold 18000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Triple Green Labelled to contain yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

White Panther Triple Maximum Labelled to contain yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

X Pulse Premium 2000 Labelled to contain yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

XXL ANT 3000 Labelled to contain yohimbe MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Snappy Food Mart 88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Black Panther Triple Maximum Labelled to contain yohimbe Snappy Food Mart 88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Snappy Food Mart 88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 990K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Snappy Food Mart 88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Snappy Food Mart 88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Snappy Food Mart 88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Snappy Food Mart 88-3600 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey VIP (black box) Product with similar packaging was tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil KeepBest Canada 5988 Ambler Dr., Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil KeepBest Canada 5988 Ambler Dr., Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil KeepBest Canada 5988 Ambler Dr., Mississauga, ON Seized from retail location

RHINO 69 Fire 500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Petro Canada

295 Alma St., Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil. Best Mart 30 Rice Road, Welland, ON Seized from retail location

777K Labelled to contain yohimbe Best Mart 30 Rice Road, Welland, ON Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium Labelled to contain yohimbe Best Mart 30 Rice Road, Welland, ON Seized from retail location

Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Best Mart 30 Rice Road, Welland, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Best Mart 30 Rice Road, Welland, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Best Mart 30 Rice Road, Welland, ON Seized from retail location

Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum 750K Platinum Product with similar packaging was tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration and found to contain tadalafil Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500 Labelled to contain yohimbe Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

ResERECTION! Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 7000K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart 66 Geneva St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

ResErection! Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Pleasures N'Treasures 6232 Quinpool Rd., Halifax, NS Seized from retail location