OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Horny Goat Weed Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (12% L-dopa) Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit-1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location Magnum XXL 9800 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit-1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location Pink Pussycat Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit-1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 375K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit-1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 50000 Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain tadalafil Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit-1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Fire 500K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit-1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit-1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit-1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location VIP Vital Honey Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain tadalafil Cuban Cigar Studio 5365 Ferry St, Unit-1, Niagara Falls, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 6000K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Quik Shop 119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino Rush Trio 15000K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Quik Shop 119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Labelled in Chinese as '8 Times 1 Night' Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Labelled in Chinese as 'Cordyceps sinensis' Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Labelled in Chinese as 'Cordyceps + Deer whip' Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Magnum Gold 5000K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Trust Convenience 5850 88 Ave, NE #3170 Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Unauthorized health products for skin lightening Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Set (Skin whitening) Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin Hiraya Filo Store Victoria, B.C. Removed from the warehouse location and from online sale Unauthorized poppers Dolce Detersive Bello Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location

