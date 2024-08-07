Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada (HC)

Aug 07, 2024, 10:45 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Horny Goat Weed

Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (12% L-dopa)

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit-1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit-1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit-1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 375K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit-1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 50000

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain tadalafil

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit-1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Fire 500K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit-1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit-1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit-1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail location

VIP Vital Honey

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain tadalafil

Cuban Cigar Studio

5365 Ferry St, Unit-1,

Niagara Falls, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 6000K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Quik Shop

119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino Rush Trio 15000K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Quik Shop

119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Honey

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave, Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Labelled in Chinese as '8 Times 1 Night'

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Labelled in Chinese as 'Cordyceps sinensis'

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Labelled in Chinese as 'Cordyceps + Deer whip'

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 5000K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Trust Convenience

5850 88 Ave, NE #3170 Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized health products for skin lightening

Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Set

(Skin whitening)

Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin

Hiraya Filo Store

Victoria, B.C.

Removed from the warehouse location and from online sale

Unauthorized poppers

Dolce Detersive Bello

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada (HC)