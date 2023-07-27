Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français
27 Jul, 2023, 18:55 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 600k
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Hasty Market
99 Belmont Dr,
London, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Anna's Restaurant & Gas
521 – 14 Ave
Wainwright, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 35000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Anna's Restaurant & Gas
521 – 14 Ave
Wainwright, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging)
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Anna's Restaurant & Gas
521 – 14 Ave
Wainwright, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (red capsule)
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Zest of Moringa
1600 rue Robinson, suite 206,
Laval, QC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (black-red capsule)
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Zest of Moringa
1600 rue Robinson, suite 206,
Laval, QC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (red tablet)
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Zest of Moringa
1600 rue Robinson, suite 206,
Laval, QC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Revita Vita-X-2
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and caffeine
|
Gagné en Santé
224 Bellehumeur
Gatineau, QC
|
Seized from retail location
|
Unauthorized health products for skin lightening and treating skin conditions
|
Beneks' Fashion Fair Cream
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate
|
De Chosen African Market
116 6800 Memorial Drive
|
Seized from retail location
|
Funbact-A
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin sulphate
|
De Chosen African Market
116 6800 Memorial Drive
|
Seized from retail location
|
Visita Plus
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin sulphate
|
De Chosen African Market
116 6800 Memorial Drive
|
Seized from retail location
