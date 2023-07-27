Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Rhino 69 Extreme 600k (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Ginseng Red 2000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (red capsule) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (black-red capsule) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (red tablet) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Revita Vita-X-2 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Beneks’ Fashion Fair Cream (Skin treatment) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Funbact-A (Skin treatment) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Visita Plus (Skin treatment) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Rhino 69 Extreme 600k

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Hasty Market

99 Belmont Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Anna's Restaurant & Gas

521 – 14 Ave

Wainwright, AB

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Anna's Restaurant & Gas

521 – 14 Ave

Wainwright, AB

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging)

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Anna's Restaurant & Gas

521 – 14 Ave

Wainwright, AB

Seized from retail location

Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (red capsule)

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Zest of Moringa

1600 rue Robinson, suite 206,

Laval, QC

Seized from retail location

Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (black-red capsule)

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Zest of Moringa

1600 rue Robinson, suite 206,

Laval, QC

Seized from retail location

Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (red tablet)

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Zest of Moringa

1600 rue Robinson, suite 206,

Laval, QC

Seized from retail location

Revita Vita-X-2

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and caffeine

Gagné en Santé

224 Bellehumeur

Gatineau, QC

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized health products for skin lightening and treating skin conditions

Beneks' Fashion Fair Cream

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate

De Chosen African Market

116 6800 Memorial Drive
Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Funbact-A

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin sulphate

De Chosen African Market

116 6800 Memorial Drive
Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

Visita Plus

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin sulphate

De Chosen African Market

116 6800 Memorial Drive
Calgary, AB

Seized from retail location

