Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Rhino 69 Extreme 600k Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Hasty Market 99 Belmont Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Anna's Restaurant & Gas 521 – 14 Ave Wainwright, AB Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Anna's Restaurant & Gas 521 – 14 Ave Wainwright, AB Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Anna's Restaurant & Gas 521 – 14 Ave Wainwright, AB Seized from retail location Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (red capsule) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Zest of Moringa 1600 rue Robinson, suite 206, Laval, QC Seized from retail location Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (black-red capsule) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Zest of Moringa 1600 rue Robinson, suite 206, Laval, QC Seized from retail location Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster (red tablet) Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Zest of Moringa 1600 rue Robinson, suite 206, Laval, QC Seized from retail location Revita Vita-X-2 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and caffeine Gagné en Santé 224 Bellehumeur Gatineau, QC Seized from retail location Unauthorized health products for skin lightening and treating skin conditions Beneks' Fashion Fair Cream (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate De Chosen African Market 116 6800 Memorial Drive

Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Funbact-A (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin sulphate De Chosen African Market 116 6800 Memorial Drive

Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Visita Plus (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate and neomycin sulphate De Chosen African Market 116 6800 Memorial Drive

Calgary, AB Seized from retail location

