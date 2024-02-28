Product: Counterfeit Viagra, 100 mg sildenafil tablets; counterfeit Cialis, 20 mg tadalafil tablets

Health products - Product safety, Unauthorized product What to do: Immediately stop using and safely dispose of these products. Consult your health care provider if you have taken either of these products and have health concerns. Buy your prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. If you have questions about whether a pharmacy is legitimate, contact the pharmacy regulatory authority in your province or territory. Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada. Read the label of the products you buy to verify that they have been assessed by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness, and quality. Drugs that have been authorized for sale by Health Canada will have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN). Authorized Viagra and Cialis do not come in blister packs without any other packaging.

Affected products

Product Retail location Counterfeit Viagra, 100 mg sildenafil tablets To help identify the counterfeit product, note: it has an expiry date in an incorrect format printed on the foil blister pack, "EXP032 025"

there is no lot number Daisy Mart 2300 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON Counterfeit Cialis, 20 mg tadalafil tablets To help identify the counterfeit product, note: it has an expiry date with an incorrect format printed on the foil blister pack, "EXP 04 2025"

there is an invalid lot number printed on the foil blister pack, "LOT: 05668" MJ Mini Mart 1539 Jane St., Toronto, ON

Issue

Health Canada has seized counterfeit Viagra from a Daisy Mart in Toronto, as well as counterfeit Viagra and Cialis from an MJ Mini Mart in Toronto. The counterfeit products were sold in individual blister packs with no other packaging. Authorized Viagra and Cialis do not come in blister packs without any other packaging. These products are in addition to several other unauthorised sexual enhancement products that Health Canada seized from these same locations.

Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they are not the same and they may not contain the drug at all. They can pose serious health risks if it contains a higher dosage than shown on the label; and contain contaminants and hidden ingredients. Unlike authorized and authentic drug products, counterfeit drugs have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness, and quality. Selling counterfeit health products is illegal.

Health Canada has confirmed with the authorized manufacturers of Viagra and Cialis that the seized products are counterfeit. The seized counterfeit products—like authentic Viagra and Cialis—are labelled to contain their respective prescription drug ingredients, sildenafil, and tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil are prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. The drugs should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerin) as they can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure, and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

Health Canada reminds consumers that the best way to make sure their prescription drugs are authentic is to buy them from a licensed pharmacy. Moreover, prescription drugs should be taken only under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific health conditions and may cause serious side effects. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold to consumers in Canada with a prescription and cannot be sold in convenience stores.

What to do:

Immediately stop using and safely dispose of these products. Authorized Viagra and Cialis do not come in blister packs without any other packaging.

Consult your health care provider if you have taken these products and have health concerns.

Buy your prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. If you have questions about whether a pharmacy is legitimate, contact the pharmacy regulatory authority in your province or territory.

Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]