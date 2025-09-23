OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Acetaminophen

Acetaminophen Issue: Product Safety / Sécurité des produits

Product Safety / Sécurité des produits What to do: Use acetaminophen as directed. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, talk to your health care provider if you have questions about the use of any medications.

Issue

Health Canada currently maintains that there is no conclusive evidence that using acetaminophen as directed during pregnancy causes autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Acetaminophen is commonly used to relieve pain and reduce fever. It has been used safely by millions of Canadians for decades, including during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

Acetaminophen is a recommended treatment of pain or fever in pregnancy when used as directed. It should be used at the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration needed. Untreated fever and pain in pregnant women can pose risks to the unborn child.

What you should do

Continue to use acetaminophen for pain and/or fever during pregnancy, as directed. Always follow the directions on the label.

Do not take more than the recommended dose. Taking too much acetaminophen can cause harms including serious harm to your liver.

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, talk to your health care provider if you have questions about the use of any medications.

contact a health care provider if: pain lasts more than 5 days; or fever lasts more than 3 days.



What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada's advice is based on robust, rigorous assessments of the available scientific evidence. Any new evidence that could affect our recommendations will be carefully evaluated.

Health Canada monitors the safety of all medicines authorized for use in Canada, including acetaminophen. All Canadian non-prescription acetaminophen products already carry clear warnings about safe use during pregnancy and breastfeeding, as well as the risk of serious liver injury if too much is taken.

monitors the safety of all medicines authorized for use in , including acetaminophen. All Canadian non-prescription acetaminophen products already carry clear warnings about safe use during pregnancy and breastfeeding, as well as the risk of serious liver injury if too much is taken. If new scientific evidence demonstrates a risk, Health Canada would take action to update labels, inform health care professionals, and provide advice to Canadians.

Learn more about the safe use of acetaminophen and potential health risks to make informed decisions.

