JOLIETTE, QC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Proxi is proud to announce the expansion of its Proxi Extra loyalty program to its entire network of Proxi convenience stores, including those affiliated with Esso, Pétro-T, and Harnois gas stations.

This expansion represents a major milestone for the Proxi brand, reinforcing its commitment to customers by making the Proxi Extra program more accessible than ever. Members can now earn points and enjoy exclusive benefits at nearly 200 convenience stores and more than 58 car washes across Quebec, Ontario, and the Maritimes. It's a significant increase that reflects the brand's continued growth.

"Extending the Proxi Extra loyalty program to all our convenience stores is a concrete way for us to innovate daily. Our goal is to make the customer experience simpler while strengthening the closeness and trust we share with them," said Amélie Tremblay, Marketing and Communications Director at Harnois Énergies.

An EXTRA generous loyalty program

Recognized as Canada's top loyalty program in the 2023 Loyau-T survey, Proxi Extra is celebrated for its generosity and simplicity. Free to join, it enables members to quickly accumulate points on nearly all convenience store purchases and redeem them effortlessly, whether to save on fuel or enjoy in-store treats.

To highlight the expansion of the program across the entire Proxi network, a national campaign will launch in mid-October, featuring exclusive offers reserved for members.

Enrolling is fast and simple: customers can sign up on the Proxi Extra website or download the mobile app to access their digital card and start enjoying benefits right away.

About Harnois Énergies (https://harnoisenergies.com)

Harnois Énergies is a family-owned business founded in 1958. Its mission is to deliver energy solutions, specialty products, and quality services through an accessible and customer-friendly shopping experience. The company distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants, and specialty goods across Canada, while also investing in the future with a growing network of electric vehicle charging stations and one of the first hydrogen fueling stations in the country. Harnois Énergies markets its products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands, as well as its own banners: Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Executive, Proxi, and Proxi Extra.

About Proxi

Guided by its mission to simplify everyday life, Proxi offers customers a convenient one-stop experience with a wide range of quality products and services. From fuel, car washes, and ready-to-eat meals to everyday essentials and on-the-go amenities, Proxi makes life easier for people on the road. To find the Proxi convenience store nearest you, visit our interactive map online.

Élisabeth Karam, Communications Manager, [email protected]