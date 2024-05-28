GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - "The Aamjiwnaang First Nation has been living with poor air quality for too long, and earlier this year, those conditions were compounded by spikes of the carcinogen benzene. Given the significant risks to human life and health, action was required. That is why I took unprecedented action just over a week ago and used the powers granted by the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, to issue an Interim Order to mitigate toxic benzene emissions in the Sarnia, Ontario, area. This action was taken following meaningful engagement with the Aamjiwnaang First Nation that builds on a close working relationship to address its environmental concerns.

"Today, I can announce that the 14-day Order has been formally extended by the Government of Canada for up to two years. The extension of the Order ensures petrochemical facilities in the Sarnia area continue to limit releases of cancer-causing benzene emissions.

"The Order works in tandem with actions taken by the Government of Ontario. I want to thank the Province for its collaboration in addressing this issue to protect the well-being of those living in Aamjiwnaang First Nation and Sarnia.

"Clean air is one of the environmental realities that should define living in Canada. Elements of the Interim Order are based on the Government of Canada's draft Reduction in the Release of Volatile Organic Compounds (Storage and Loading of Volatile Petroleum Liquids) Regulations, which were published in February 2024 following consultations with the petroleum and petrochemical industries, First Nations, and provincial and territorial governments. Our work for clean air is ongoing. The Government of Canada expects to finalize and publish the regulations by the winter of 2024–2025; they will permanently apply protections across Canada.

"By reducing air pollution, fighting climate change, and ensuring clean air, we are building a better, stronger, and healthier Canada for our children and grandchildren."

