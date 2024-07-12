GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, NL, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's oceans and waterways are home to diverse ecosystems that play an important role in the health of Canadians and the environment. Climate change, pollution, and shipping activities can impact marine life. Through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is increasing protections and further preserving these important marine ecosystems.

Today the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced $1.2 million in funding, under the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund (AERF), to support wild Atlantic salmon in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The funding is going towards the Environment Resources Management Association (ERMA) - Exploits River Atlantic Salmon Collaborative Watershed Restoration Approach. A collaboration between ERMA and Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador (MUNL), the project will investigate strategies to improve the productivity of wild Atlantic salmon in the province, by focussing on the species' spawning areas and food resources, and supporting watershed-specific restoration plans.

As part of the Oceans Protection Plan, AERF supports projects that contribute to restoration priorities in coastal and upstream areas that have a direct impact on coastal aquatic ecosystems; contribute to the development and implementation of aquatic restoration plans; and stimulate partnership with Indigenous Peoples, conservation groups, and academia to address threats to Canadian aquatic species and habitats. Activities funded under AERF help to address the root causes of impacts on those environments, and help protect and restore aquatic habitat for Canada's coastline, estuaries, and inland regions.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, experts, academia, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is keeping our oceans and coasts healthy, advancing reconciliation, and building a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

"The Government of Canada is committed to taking action to restore and safeguard the health of our ocean and freshwater ecosystems. We are proud to help fund the work of these recipients in restoring and enhancing priority coastal and upstream aquatic areas. Working together, we can enhance our abilities to combat climate change through aquatic restoration activities."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Canada's Oceans Protection Plan's Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund will protect and restore aquatic environments across Newfoundland and Labrador. This important funding will improve productivity for wild Atlantic salmon and grow our economy."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport

"Newfoundland and Labrador has some of the best wild Atlantic salmon rivers in the world. They support our communities through tourism and are important part of our way of life. We are making sure they are part of our future, too."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency



"Funding provided by DFO through the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund will provide ERMA with 1.2 million dollars over three years to investigate bottlenecks that limit the freshwater productivity of wild Atlantic salmon in Newfoundland and Labrador. A collaborative team from ERMA and Memorial University of Newfoundland will examine strategies to improve productivity of Atlantic salmon. The Exploits River is the largest producer of wild Atlantic salmon in Newfoundland and our project will assist in providing a sustainable run for future generations"

Kevin Sheppard, vice chair of ERMA Board of Directors.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has dedicated $3.5 billion to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment Canada has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways.

has dedicated to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways. In December 2022 , the Government of Canada announced an investment of $75 million over five years for the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund, as part of the expanded Oceans Protection Plan, to support projects that conserve and restore priority coastal and upstream aquatic areas.

, the Government of announced an investment of over five years for the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund, as part of the expanded Oceans Protection Plan, to support projects that conserve and restore priority coastal and upstream aquatic areas. The Government of Canada made significant investments in the Restoration Community under the Coastal Restoration Fund in 2017, and the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund continues to bring Indigenous groups, resource users, community organizations and other groups together to encourage local capacity to support aquatic habitat restoration, maintenance and revitalization.

made significant investments in the Restoration Community under the Coastal Restoration Fund in 2017, and the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund continues to bring Indigenous groups, resource users, community organizations and other groups together to encourage local capacity to support aquatic habitat restoration, maintenance and revitalization. The project will provide four full-time positions, two summer students and two seasonal technicians over the three-year span of the work.

