Protecting nature in Manitoba to help fight climate change and protect biodiversity

WINNIPEG, MB, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Conserving and restoring nature is fundamental for capturing harmful greenhouse gas emissions by pulling more carbon dioxide out of the air, while also safeguarding the places and species that are part of who we are as Canadians. The Government of Canada has launched the largest conservation campaign in the country's history in order to meet its emissions reduction targets and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water, announced on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, over $11 million for two major greenhouse gas emissions reduction projects funded through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund.

These projects will aim to fight climate change in Manitoba while benefitting biodiversity by safeguarding carbon-rich ecosystems from destruction to keep carbon in the ground:

The Manitoba Habitat Conservancy: An investment of $6.1 million to secure approximately 1,200 hectares of privately held carbon- and biodiversity-rich land. The activities will take place in priority habitats, including grasslands, forests, riparian areas, and wetlands. The project will help to mitigate climate change and will provide co-benefits for biodiversity.

The Fisher River Cree Nation: An investment of $5.1 million will focus on preventing land conversion and loss of carbon from peat harvesting in the Interlakes region of Manitoba. The project will take place in carbon-rich peatlands and will provide connectivity within a migratory bird flyway. The project will help mitigate climate change and provide co-benefits for biodiversity and human well-being, while also supporting Indigenous reconciliation.

The Government of Canada is investing heavily in nature-based climate solutions that restore degraded ecosystems, create new protected areas, improve land management practices, and plant two billion new trees. Activities supported by the Government of Canada help mitigate climate change, build resilience, improve water quality, and provide critical habitat for Canada's wildlife.

Quotes

"Nature is our greatest ally in the fight against climate change. But nature needs our help. Too many of the precious and beautiful ecosystems that we hold dear as Canadians are under threat and need protection. Our Government has launched the largest conservation campaign in Canada's history, with a goal of reversing biodiversity loss and protecting 30 percent of land and water by 2030. We're working with partners of all kinds across the country to protect these carbon-rich landscapes to save critical habitat and get us closer to our climate goals."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Protecting nature is one of the best and easiest ways that we can fight climate change. These vital ecosystems, like those here in Manitoba, absorb carbon and increase our communities' resilience to the effects of climate change. Our Government has launched the largest ever conservation campaign in Canada's history with a goal of protecting 30 percent of land and water in Canada. That starts with supporting the important work being done by partners such as the Manitoba Habitat Conservancy and the Fisher River Cree Nation. The long-term benefits are enormous, getting us closer to our climate goals and protecting forever the critical habitat of so many species."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water

"Our province's prairies and forests are unique and resilient environments, much like its people. It is through people and our interaction with nature that we can find climate change and biodiversity solutions. The Manitoba Habitat Conservancy is a community-driven conservation organization working with all Manitobans to ensure our landscapes remain alive with people and nature. By harnessing the power of nature and landowner participants, the Manitoba Habitat Conservancy is working to implement nature-based solutions to our human-caused impacts and ensure a natural legacy. We are grateful for the historic investments that the Government of Canada is making in conservation, resulting in our largest conservation project to date. Because of this investment, 1,200 hectares of land will be forever preserved to help mitigate climate change impacts, sequester carbon, provide habitat for wildlife, and retain the natural beauty of our prairie and forested landscapes in Manitoba."

– Stephen Carlyle, Chief Executive Officer, Manitoba Habitat Conservancy

"Conserving nature brings benefits not only to the plants and animals that depend on thriving ecosystems, it provides important nature-based services to Canadians to help mitigate the impacts of climate change, provide clean and plentiful water, and capture and store greenhouse gases. That is why these investments in nature conservation and protecting wetlands in Manitoba are so important and why the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund is such a powerful tool in the fight against climate change and for preserving biodiversity. Ducks Unlimited Canada applauds the federal government's investments announced today, which will help to advance Indigenous leadership in nature conservation, protect and restore critical habitat for waterfowl and migratory birds, reduce greenhouse gases, and mitigate the impacts of a changing climate."

– Michael Nadler, Chief Executive Officer, Ducks Unlimited Canada

"We are thrilled and grateful to receive this significant funding from the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund to support our efforts in preventing land conversion and loss of carbon from peat harvesting in our region. This project is a critical step in mitigating climate change and will provide invaluable co-benefits for biodiversity and human well-being in our community and surrounding areas. As Indigenous people, we are stewards of this land, we have a deep responsibility to protect and preserve our natural resources for future generations. This funding will allow us to take meaningful action to safeguard our peatlands, which play a vital role in sequestering carbon and supporting the delicate ecosystems that our people have relied on for centuries."

– Chief David Crate, Fisher River Cree Nation

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has set the ambitious goal to protect 30 percent of land and water by 2030, as well as halt and reverse nature loss in Canada by 2030 and achieve a full recovery for nature by 2050.

has set the ambitious goal to protect 30 percent of land and water by 2030, as well as halt and reverse nature loss in by 2030 and achieve a full recovery for nature by 2050. Canada is home to 24 percent of the world's wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest areas, and 28 percent of remaining boreal forests.

is home to 24 percent of the world's wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest areas, and 28 percent of remaining boreal forests. Nature-based climate solutions are a key part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The Government of Canada has committed to invest $5 billion over 10 years (2021–2031) in the Natural Climate Solutions Fund, including $1.4 billion in Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund. The Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund will help Canada meet its target to reduce five to seven megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2030 using nature-based climate solutions.

has committed to invest over 10 years (2021–2031) in the Natural Climate Solutions Fund, including in Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund.

Associated links

