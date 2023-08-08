LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is committed to the conservation and protection of natural biodiversity in fresh water, land, and oceans. Through the Environmental Damages Fund, the Government of Canada is actively contributing to environmental restoration and wildlife conservation. This fund utilizes fines collected from environmental infractions to support projects that aim to heal and protect nature, restore habitats, and preserve wildlife populations.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that Ciel et Terre (formerly known as the Centre d'information sur l'environnement de Longueuil) will receive $100,000 to protect and conserve the flora and fauna of the Massé Stream in Montérégie, Quebec. This stream contributes to the important Western Chorus Frog habitat.

The project aims to improve the ecological functions of riparian buffer zones and the water quality of the Massé Stream, and will educate and raise community awareness of issues affecting natural biodiversity. As part of these efforts, Ciel et Terre will identify priority areas for intervention, clean up shorelines, plant riparian buffer strips, remove invasive exotic species, and deliver education and awareness campaigns.

This project is part of a $6.7 million investment in 22 environmental projects across Canada. The projects will focus on restoring or improving the natural environment, improving environmental quality, and research and development leading to restoration. Projects will also provide opportunities for community members, including Indigenous peoples and youth, to increase their environmental awareness.

The 21 other projects are led by organizations located in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, Ontario, and Quebec.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to support these 22 projects through the Environmental Damages Fund, which ensures that environmental good follows harm. The important work undertaken by groups such as Ciel et Terre, as they work to enhance their local environments and protect important species like the Western Chorus Frog, will have lasting positive impacts on Canada's natural environment."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"I am pleased to see the Government of Canada support projects across Canada through the Environmental Damages Fund, an initiative that ensures environmental benefits are generated in response to damages caused. The commendable efforts led by organizations like Ciel et Terre in Longueuil, as they work to enhance their local environments and protect important species, will have lasting positive impacts on the natural environment of Longueuil and contribute to its sustainable growth."

– Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne and Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Ciel et Terre would like to extend its warmest thanks to the Government of Canada for its support of this project, which was made possible thanks to funding from the Environmental Damages Fund. These funds will provide us with a unique opportunity to restore and enhance a portion of the Massé Stream. Several species at risk will benefit, including the Western Chorus Frog, the Monarch Butterfly, and the Bobolink."

– Michel Saint-Denis, President, Ciel et Terre

The Western Chorus Frog has been listed as threatened on Schedule 1 of the Species at Risk Act since 2010 due to key threats to the species, including urban development, agricultural activities, and expansion of infrastructure. Facilitating the recovery of species like the Western Chorus Frog will contribute to overall biodiversity and the maintenance of healthy ecosystems, human health, prosperity, and well-being.

since 2010 due to key threats to the species, including urban development, agricultural activities, and expansion of infrastructure. Facilitating the recovery of species like the Western Chorus Frog will contribute to overall biodiversity and the maintenance of healthy ecosystems, human health, prosperity, and well-being. Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada specified purpose account administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. This Fund provides an effective and innovative mechanism for directing funds received as a result of fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to priority projects that will benefit Canada's natural environment.

specified purpose account administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. This Fund provides an effective and innovative mechanism for directing funds received as a result of fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to priority projects that will benefit natural environment. The Environmental Damages Fund supports projects that help to restore natural resources that are similar to those damaged by the original incident, and are located at or near the location where environmental damage occurred.

Fines and penalties are automatically directed to the Fund under 14 federal legislative clauses, including the Fisheries Act, subsection 40(6), the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, and the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. Five federal statutes contain discretionary clauses that can be used to direct fines and penalties to the Fund, including the Fisheries Act, subsection 79.2(f).

