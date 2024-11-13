MILTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Conserving and restoring nature is essential to safeguarding the places and species that are fundamental to Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Milton, announced an additional $2.4 million in funding to the Bruce Trail Conservancy through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund. This is part of the Government of Canada's largest conservation campaign in the country to meet its emissions reduction targets and protect 30 percent of land and water in Canada by 2030.

This funding is in addition to a $5 million investment through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, awarded to the Bruce Trail Conservancy in 2022. The funding will be used to help advance conservation goals with urgent Niagara Escarpment land securement.

This additional funding advances conservation of over 300 hectares of important habitat and contributes to capturing and storing greenhouse gas emissions by securing carbon-rich forest, wetland, and grassland ecosystems within the Niagara Escarpment. Such projects help mitigate climate change, build resilience, improve water quality, and provide critical habitat for Canada's wildlife.

This funding will also improve the connectivity of the iconic Bruce Trail and expand recreational opportunities along the trail across all seasons for activities such as nature appreciation, hiking, running, birdwatching, skiing, snowshoeing, and more.

As one of Ontario's largest land trusts, the Bruce Trail Conservancy is the guardian of Canada's iconic Bruce Trail. For over 60 years, the Conservancy has upheld its legacy of conserving and managing lands along the Niagara Escarpment, connecting millions of Canadians to nature, protecting this important corridor, and contributing to the efforts of combatting climate change.

"Protecting nature is one of the best and easiest ways that we can fight climate change. These vital ecosystems, like those here in the Niagara Escarpment, absorb carbon and increase our communities' resilience to the effects of climate change. Our Government has launched the largest-ever conservation campaign in Canada's history, with a goal of protecting 30 percent of land and water in Canada. That starts with protecting biodiversity-rich spaces like the Bruce Trail. The long-term benefits are enormous, getting us closer to our climate goals and protecting forever the critical habitat of so many species."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"For my community of Burlington, the Bruce Trail is a meeting place for neighbours and families to connect with nature and see how nature, climate, and recreation can go hand in hand. The Niagara Escarpment and the Bruce Trail are beloved landscapes, a pivotal climate solution, and what we need to continue protecting for our children and grandchildren."

– The Honourable Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Burlington

"The Niagara Escarpment is one of Canada's iconic ecological corridors and protecting it is an example of a nature-based solution, providing countless benefits to residents of Milton and beyond. The trail and surrounding land provide valuable recreation opportunities and critical habitat for birds, insects, mammals, and amphibians. This funding will ensure that more of the Bruce Corridor land is protected permanently for generations to come."

– Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Milton

"The Bruce Trail is a ribbon of wilderness that helps people connect to nature while providing vital habitat for the hundreds of diverse and rare species that exist within the Niagara Escarpment. Every step we take to protect near-urban nature is a step toward mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring that biodiversity survives and endures for generations to come. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for this bold investment in nature."

– Michael McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Trail Conservancy

The Government of Canada has set the ambitious goal to protect 30 percent of land and water by 2030, as well as halt and reverse nature loss in Canada by 2030 and achieve a full recovery for nature by 2050.

has set the ambitious goal to protect 30 percent of land and water by 2030, as well as halt and reverse nature loss in by 2030 and achieve a full recovery for nature by 2050. Canada is home to 24 percent of the world's wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest areas, and 28 percent of remaining boreal forests.

is home to 24 percent of the world's wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest areas, and 28 percent of remaining boreal forests. Nature-based climate solutions are a key part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The Government of Canada has committed to invest $5 billion over 10 years (2021–2031) in the Natural Climate Solutions Fund, including $1.4 billion in Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund. The Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund will help Canada meet its target to reduce five to seven megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2030 using nature-based climate solutions.

