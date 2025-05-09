OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - How important are plants really? More than you might think.

Healthy plants are fundamental for the existence and well-being of both humans and animals. They also stabilize the environment and maintain the balance of ecosystems, while fostering economic growth. On May 12, 2025, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) encourages Canadians to mark the International Day of Plant Health by learning more about the role and risks to plant health. This year's theme, 'The importance of plant health in One Health,' highlights the connections between human, animal, and plant health and emphasizes how they are all part of a single, integrated system.

Plant pests pose significant risks to this balance. They attack Canada's crops, forests, the environment and other natural resources. Invasive insects and plants, plant diseases, snails, and other organisms can disrupt ecosystems and damage critical economic activities such as food production, horticulture, and forestry. These pests often spread through cargo transport, human activities such as moving firewood, and extreme weather events that can carry them over great distances.

The CFIA works with industries, stakeholders, and governments to reduce threats by using risk assessments, surveys, and inspections to prevent invasive species from spreading across Canada.

Each of us has a role in protecting plant health. Here are some of the ways you can help prevent the spread of invasive species:

Learn about invasive species in your area and how to recognize them.

Don't bring plants, seeds or plant products into Canada without declaring them to border officials, when coming back in the country.

without declaring them to border officials, when coming back in the country. Don't move firewood; always buy and burn local wood or choose heat-treated firewood.

Inspect and clean outdoor gear, vehicles, or equipment (such as boats, ATVs, RVs, camping gear, or lawn mowers) before moving them to new areas.

Report any suspicious plant pests. You can do so online or by contacting your local CFIA office.

By working together, we can help protect our plants, animals, and environment.

Quotes

"Healthy plants power Canada's environment and fuel our economy. The CFIA takes pride in its work to help protect plants from invasive species and pests through rigorous inspections and regulations. On International Day of Plant Health, and every day, please join us by taking action to prevent their spread. Together we can safeguard Canada's natural resources and the human and animal lives that depend on them."

Paul MacKinnon, President, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Quick Facts



Canada's agriculture, agri-food, fertilizer and forestry sectors are crucial to the economy, employing millions and contributing over $200 billion to GDP, with key exports including grains, horticulture, fruit and forest products.

agriculture, agri-food, fertilizer and forestry sectors are crucial to the economy, employing millions and contributing over to GDP, with key exports including grains, horticulture, fruit and forest products. Agriculture supports over 2.3 million jobs, while forestry employs 184,000 people and makes Canada the world's second largest forest product exporter.

the world's second largest forest product exporter. Examples of invasive plants and pests of concern: Emerald ash borer has spread to six provinces ( New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Quebec , Ontario , Manitoba , and British Columbia ), killing millions of ash trees across North America . Spotted lanternfly hasn't been found in Canada yet but was added to the regulated pest list in 2018 to prevent its introduction from infested regions in the U.S. and beyond. Remember: Spot it? Snap it, catch it and report it! Spongy moth is widespread in areas east of the Manitoba–Ontario border. If you have spotted the pest in Newfoundland and Labrador or western Canada , report it immediately. Hemlock Wooly Adelgid is a harmful pest threatening hemlock trees across Canada and the watersheds they support, particularly in Ontario and Nova Scotia . This tiny insect can be identified by cotton-like egg sacs on tree needles.

Canada has been one of the original members of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) since 1952. The IPPC operates under the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with a mission to protect plant health. Canada has been actively engaged in advancing the IPPC's work and has taken a leadership role in several areas, including highlighting the link between plant health and One Health.

