PROSPER CANADA SIMPLIFIES THE SEARCH FOR GOVERNMENT BENEFITS WITH NEW BENEFITS WAYFINDER

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, national charity Prosper Canada launched the Benefits wayfinder, an online tool that simplifies the search for government benefits for people seeking ways to boost their incomes and/or reduce their expenses. Sponsored by TD Bank Group, the bilingual tool is easy to use, plain language and provides customized benefit recommendations based on the life circumstances of each user.

"Finding out which government benefits you're eligible for and how to get them is unbelievably complicated and time consuming and, for many people, so frustrating that they just give up," said Elizabeth Mulholland, CEO, Prosper Canada. "The Benefits wayfinder changes all that by acting as a personal guide, helping individuals to quickly navigate the maze of government information and successfully identify benefits they may be eligible for, but not receiving, and how to access them."

As Canada confronts the worst wave yet of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to help people who are financially struggling to access financial relief has never been greater. Freely available at benefitswayfinder.org, the Benefits wayfinder offers users four ways they can search for benefits:

Selecting 'Starting Points' generates a quick list of suggested benefits for people in specific groups (e.g., newcomers) or life phases (e.g., lost my job)

generates a quick list of suggested benefits for people in specific groups (e.g., newcomers) or life phases (e.g., lost my job) Completing the brief 'Questionnaire' provides a list of personalized benefits

provides a list of personalized benefits 'Browse all benefits' lets people search for benefits they already know about

lets people search for benefits they already know about Selecting benefits they are already receiving lets people explore related benefits.

For the user who may need more assistance, the 'Help' feature provides a list of agencies in their community that can help connect them to government benefits, including help to complete benefit applications and to file their taxes.

"We are proud to support Prosper Canada in the development of the Benefits wayfinder tool, which will help Canadians access eligible benefits through existing government social programs," said Farah Kurji, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, TD Bank Group. "Supporting Canadians with access to resources is even more important as we continue to navigate the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help build financial confidence in the long-term."

The Benefits wayfinder can be used by individuals, as well as community service providers that help people to access their income benefits. The design process engaged target users and incorporated their feedback at every stage to ensure the tool delivers on its promise to simplify and demystify the search for government benefits.

Prosper Canada will be hosting webinars in February to enable community service providers to learn more about the Benefits wayfinder and how it can support their work. Service providers are invited to join a live webinar in English on February 1, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. (EST) or in French on February 8, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. (EST).

About Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation. Prosper Canada works with government, business, and community partners to develop and promote financial policies, programs and resources that remove barriers and help more Canadians to prosper. Learn more at www.prospercanada.org

About the TD Ready Commitment

TD has a longstanding commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues, and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting C$1 billion in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy, and human capital to help people feel more confident – not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.

SOURCE Prosper Canada

For further information: Media contact: Prosper Canada, Julie McFayden, Tel: 416-303-1891, Email: [email protected]