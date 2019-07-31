PROREIT Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, July 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) will release its 2019 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after markets close. Mr. James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gordon G. Lawlor, Executive Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 (EDT) to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to dial in to the call, which will include a question period. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call via the live audio webcast in listen-only mode.

PROREIT's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be made available on PROREIT's website at proreit.com in the Investor Information section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

Q2 2019 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM (EDT)

Dial-in numbers: 888-390-0605 or 416-764-8609 or 514-225-7341

Live audio webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2046021/6195C47063173593BBD4154545D4F93E

Conference Recording Playback

Access telephone numbers: 888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677

Access code: 802290 #

The audio replay will be available on PROREIT's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About PROREIT

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information: Mélanie Tardif, CPA, CMA, mtardif@rppelican.ca

Related Links

www.proreit.com

