MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) will release its 2023 fiscal year and 2023 fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, after markets close. A conference call hosted by PROREIT's management team will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 9:00 (EDT) to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to dial in to the call, which will include a question period. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call via the live audio webcast in listen-only mode.

PROREIT's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the 2023 fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2023 will be made available on PROREIT's website at proreit.com in the Investors section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at sedarplus.ca

2023 Fiscal Year and 2023 Q4 Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM (EDT)

Dial-in numbers: 888-664-6383 or 416-764-8650 (conference: 25874185)

Live audio webcast: https://app.webinar.net/BXgvmy7DOKj

Conference Recording Playback

Access telephone numbers: 888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677

Access code: 874185#

The audio replay will be available until March 28, 2024.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX: PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

For further information: Mélanie Tardif, CPA, [email protected]