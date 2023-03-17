PROPOSED SETTLEMENT REACHED IN MANITOBA DEVELOPMENTAL CENTRE CLASS ACTION

WINNIPEG, MB, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against the Government of Manitoba ("Manitoba") on behalf of former residents of the Manitoba Developmental Centre ("MDC") in Portage la Prairie.

David Weremy, a former resident of MDC, commenced this lawsuit on his own behalf and on behalf of those who lived at MDC between 1951 to 2020. He alleged that Manitoba breached various duties in regards to the operation and management of MDC, resulting in alleged physical and sexual assaults. Manitoba denies these claims. No admission of liability is made, and none of the allegations have been proven in Court.

The action was certified as a class action on May 29, 2020. The "Class" includes everyone who resided at MDC between July 1, 1951 and May 29, 2020, and who was alive as of October 31, 2016.

If approved by the Court, the settlement will provide a $17 million fund to provide financial compensation to Class Members who allege they suffered certain harm. The settlement fund will also fund specific reconciliation initiatives. The reconciliation initiatives include, but are not limited to, the creation of an endowment fund for educational programming and inclusion initiatives for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Manitoba, in addition to training for people and agencies providing support for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Further reconciliation initiatives include agreed upon funds for audiovisual productions documenting class members' stories.

A settlement approval hearing will be held at the Court House located at 408 York Avenue, in Winnipeg. That hearing is currently scheduled for May 5, 2023. At the hearing, the Court will consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the Class, and whether to approve the Settlement Agreement. Notice of the settlement approval hearing will be provided to Class Members.

If the settlement is approved by the Court, Class Members will be able to submit a claim to be assessed by an independent Administrator in a paper-based claims process. Class Members will be able to claim compensation without ever having to go to Court.

More information about the settlement is available on Class Counsel's website: https://kmlaw.ca/cases/manitoba-development-centre-class-action/, or by contacting them at 1-800-286-2266, or by email at [email protected].

Media Contact:

David Rosenfeld – 416-595-2700, [email protected]

Government of Manitoba Communications and Engagement – [email protected]

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP