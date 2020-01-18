Proposed Settlement of Canadian Medtronic Sprint Fidelis Leads Class Action

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - A notification program began on January 15, 2020, as ordered by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, to advise Canadian residents about a proposed settlement of litigation related to certain ICD Leads manufactured by Medtronic, Inc. and/or Medtronic of Canada Ltd.

The proposed settlement, which requires approval of the Ontario Court, provides for the creation of a $26 million CDN settlement fund which will be used to pay compensation to eligible Class Members, the claims of the Public Health Insurers, as well as administration costs and court-approved legal fees and disbursements.

The proposed settlement is not an admission of liability on the part of the defendants, nor has there been any finding of liability by the Courts against them. The defendants deny the allegations made in the lawsuit.

Notices informing Class Members about their legal rights and the details of the settlement are being mailed to known Class Members and will be published in various newspapers across Canada, leading up to a hearing in Toronto at which time the Court will consider whether or not to approve the proposed settlement. The Settlement Approval Hearing is scheduled to proceed on March 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Osgoode Hall.

Class Members who wish to file a written objection to the proposed settlement must do so by February 24, 2020 by sending a written objection to the Claims Administrator. Further information relating to the proposed settlement, including the Notice, the settlement documents including the Claim Package, is available at: www.medtronicleadsettlement.ca, from the Claims Administrator by phone at 1-888-788-4820 or by writing to the following address:

Medtronic Leads Class Action Claims Administrator

P.O. Box 4454, Toronto Station A

25 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON M5W 4B1

[email protected]

The law firms of Rochon Genova LLP and Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers P.C. represent the Class Members.

For further information: For further information please contact any of the following: Rochon Genova LLP, Barristers • Avocats, 900-121 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON M5H 2K1; Joel P. Rochon, Tel: (416) 363-1867, Fax: (416) 363-0263, [email protected]; Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers P.C., 1200 Bay St., Suite 1203, Toronto, ON M5R 2A5; Megan B. McPhee, Tel: (416) 596-1414, Fax: (416) 598-0601, [email protected]

