Settlement Approved in the Canadian ABILIFY® and ABILIFY MAINTENA® Class Actions in Ontario and Québec

This notice was approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Québec.

Please read it carefully as it may affect your legal rights.

TORONTO and MONTREAL, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - On December 23, 2024 and February 7, 2025 the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Québec (the "Courts") approved a settlement reached on behalf of all individuals and the estates and family members of individuals in Canada who were prescribed and took ABILIFY® before February 23, 2017 and/or received injections of ABILIFY MAINTENA® between February 6, 2014 and December 16, 2016 and experienced Compulsive Behaviours and Impulse Control Disorders, namely, compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive shopping/spending, and binge-eating. The Defendants are the companies responsible for the development, market approval, research, testing, manufacture, and distribution of ABILIFY® and ABILIFY MAINTENA® in Canada.

The Settlement provides for payment of CDN $14,750,000.00, which will be used to pay compensation for Approved Claims, $368,750.00 in satisfaction of the claims of the Public Health Insurers, the costs of notice and administration, and Court-approved Class Counsel legal fees in the amount of $5,350,697.00, disbursements and taxes. The Courts have appointed MNP Ltd. as Administrator of the Settlement.

Settlement Benefits will be distributed in accordance with the Distribution Protocol approved by the Courts. Not all Class Members will be eligible for compensation. The Defendants have no role in the determination of Settlement Class Member eligibility to participate in the Settlement or the allocation of benefits available to Settlement Class Members.

The Courts have not made any determination of the merits of the claims. The Settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing of the Defendants.

Important Deadline: To be eligible for compensation, Class Members must submit a completed Claim Form to the Administrator no later than November 12, 2025 . If you do not file a claim by this deadline, you may not be able to claim a portion of the Settlement and your claim will be extinguished. As a result, it is necessary that you act without delay.

Claim Forms are available for download on the Settlement Website at Abilifyclassactionsettlement.com.

How Do I Get More Information?

If you have questions about the Settlement, how to file a Claim Form, and/or to obtain more information and/or copies of the Settlement Agreement and related documents, please visit the websites of Class Counsel, Rochon Genova LLP and Consumer Law Group Inc . or contact the Court Appointed Claims Administrator at the address below:

MNP Ltd. – Class Actions Claims Administration

2000, 112 - 4th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB, T2P 0H3

[email protected]

Toll-Free: 1 (855) 653-0027

