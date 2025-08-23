This notice was approved by the Superior Court of Québec.

Please read it carefully as it may affect your legal rights.

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - A proposed Settlement has been reached on behalf of all individuals and the estates and family members of individuals in Canada who were prescribed and took REXULTI® between February 16, 2017 and August 23, 2025 and experienced Compulsive Behaviours and Impulse Control Disorders, namely, compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive shopping/spending, and binge-eating. The Defendants are the companies responsible for the development, market approval, research, testing, manufacture, and distribution of REXULTI® in Canada. The Superior Court of Québec (the "Court") has not made any determination of the merits of the claims. The Settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing of the Defendants.

The Settlement provides for the creation of a CDN $4.75 million Settlement fund, which will be used to pay compensation for Approved Claims, $118,750.00 in satisfaction of the claims of the Public Health Insurers, the costs of notice and administration, and Court-approved Class Counsel legal fees, disbursements and taxes. Not all Class Members will be eligible for compensation. The Defendants have no role in the determination of Settlement Class Member eligibility to participate in the Settlement or the allocation of benefits available to Settlement Class Members. To become effective, the proposed Settlement must be approved by the Court.

On December 3, 2021, the Superior Court of Québec authorized a national class action on behalf of REXULTI® Class Members relating to the Defendant drug manufacturers' alleged failure to warn of the risks of compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive shopping, and binge eating ("Compulsive Behaviours") associated with REXULTI®. Notice of authorization of the class action was provided on March 15, 2024. The opt out deadline for REXULTI® Class Members who did not wish to participate in the Class Action expired on May 15, 2024. If you joined the Class Action after the May 15, 2024 deadline, meaning you first experienced Compulsive Behaviours between May 16, 2024 and August 23, 2025, you may opt out by completing an Opt Out Form found on the Settlement Website and Class Counsel's website. If the Settlement is approved and becomes effective, you will be bound by the Settlement which includes a release of your claims, unless you opted out.

Settlement Approval Hearing

For the Settlement to become effective, Court approval is necessary. The Court must be satisfied that the Settlement is fair, reasonable and in the best interests of Class Members. The Approval Hearing has been scheduled to be heard before the Superior Court of Québec on October 31, 2025. The Approval Hearing will proceed in room 2.08 of the Montreal Court House or in any other room as the Judge sitting in room 2.08 on that day, may designate, subject to any adjournment by the Court without further notice to the Class Members other than that which may be posted on the Settlement Website or on Class Counsel's website. The Microsoft Teams link created for the Settlement Approval Hearing will be made available to Class Members on Class Counsel's website.

Class Counsel and Legal Fees

The Class is represented by Rochon Genova. Legal fees must be approved by the Superior Court of Québec. At the Approval Hearing, Class Counsel will request the Court's approval for payment of their contingency fees, in an amount not exceeding $1.425 million, plus disbursements and applicable taxes.

How Do I Get More Information?

If you have questions about the Settlement and/or would like to obtain more information and/or copies of the Settlement Agreement and related documents, please visit the website of Class Counsel, Rochon Genova or contact the Claims Administrator at the address below:

MNP Ltd. – Class Actions Claims Administration

2000, 112 - 4th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB, T2P 0H3

[email protected]

Toll-Free: 1 (855) 653-0027

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Québec

Please Do Not Contact the Court

Media Contact(s): Joel P. Rochon, Rochon Genova, 1.866.881.2292