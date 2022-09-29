Proposed reg changes will get more nurses registered

CNO now publishing applicant stats

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) protects the public through the promotion of safe nursing practice. This includes the registration of nurses with the knowledge, skill and judgment to practice safely in Ontario. CNO's Council has unanimously approved proposed regulations to increase the number of nurses who can register in Ontario.

The Minister of Health directed CNO and its Council in August 2022 to register Internationally Educated Nurses as quickly as possible. CNO has worked closely with government to propose changes to modify Temporary Registration and Reinstatement regulations enabling the timelier registration of nurses.

"These significant regulatory actions will further expedite the registration of Internationally Educated Nurses in Ontario," says Naomi Thick, CNO Council President. "As leaders in nursing regulation, Council is pleased that the proposed changes serve our purpose to protect the public."

Now that CNO's Council has approved these regulations, they will be submitted to government for review and approval. Only after government approval will the regulations take effect. More details about these changes will be available on our website in the coming days.

"We are resolutely committed to protecting the public by registering safe and competent nurses," says Silvie Crawford, Executive Director and CEO of CNO. "The regulation changes proposed by Council today will allow CNO to build on an already successful year, where we are breaking records for nursing registrations in Ontario."

Along with this Council decision, CNO is pleased to share applicant statistics on our website. CNO is the accurate source of information about nursing statistics in Ontario. As part of our commitment to transparency, CNO will regularly report application statistics online to give the public, applicants and our partners in the health care system timely access to valuable information. These are in addition to the extensive registrant statistics already available.

We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with the Ministry and other system partners to explore longer-term strategies to respond to the growing demand for nurses. Check the News section of cno.org for regular updates as this develops.

