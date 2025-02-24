CNO is aware of sexual assault charges against RN

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) is aware of recent sexual assault charges Durham Regional Police made against Eliezer Magdamo, Registered Nurse (RN). We want to assure the public that we take these allegations very seriously.

CNO is committed to upholding the highest standards of practice and ensuring that the health care professionals we regulate adhere to ethical and professional standards. The Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 determines how health care professionals are regulated in Ontario. Under the Nursing Act, 1991, CNO regulates the practice of nursing to protect the public interest. This legislation creates a duty of confidentiality for CNO and our processes operate to achieve this, while maintaining objectivity and remaining fair to all sources and witnesses.

For all publicly available information on a nurse, visit our public register, Find a Nurse.

CNO protects the public by promoting safe nursing practice. We are committed to fostering a safe and trustworthy health care environment for all.

